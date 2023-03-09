External content not available
Jennifer Gates, 26, is the eldest child of philanthropists Bill and Melinda Gates.
Gates will inherit a “tiny portion” of her father’s fortune.
She is enrolled at Mount Sinai’s Icahn School of Medicine and just bought a $51 million penthouse.
Jennifer Gates, 26, is the eldest daughter of Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates. She has two younger siblings, Rory and Phoebe.
Gates wasn’t allowed to own a phone until she was 14
Although her father is famous for founding Microsoft, he is an “entrepreneur” reportedthat the Gates kids had a “screen time limit” growing up.
Gates and her siblings attended their father’s alma mater
They all attended the private Lakeside High School in Seattle.
Jennifer Gates graduated from Stanford University in 2018
She earned a degree in human biology and took a year off to focus on her passion, horseback riding. After that she studied medicine. She told the “Sidelines Magazine“that her childhood pediatrician inspired her to study medicine.
in one Instagram-Post of February 2021, she said that her parents also sparked her passion for medicine.
She is an experienced rider and has been riding since she was 6 years old
One of her favorite horses is called Alex.
“He’s super sweet, down to earth, easygoing but also fast paced and very confident so I’m really smitten with him,” she told Opposite in November 2017.US Equestrian„.
Gate’s father supported her passion
He bought real estate in Wellington, Florida, a coveted location for wealthy equestrians. The “Miami Heraldreported that he spent $37 million to purchase a slew of lots near Laurene Powell Jobs’s home.
Gates competed with Eve Jobs
She is also against other famous show jumpers startedridden by celebrities and high profile figures such as Michael Bloomberg’s daughter Georgina, Bruce Springsteen’s daughter Jessica and Steven Spielberg’s daughter Destry.
For her, it was a balancing act alongside college
When she was studying at Stanford, Gates told the “Horse Network“that the compatibility of school and riding makes her life “a little exhausting, but I love both”.
Gates also makes time to travel
On Instagram she reports on past trips to Kuwait, Spain, Australia and other exciting places.
Bill Gates wants his children to have their own path in life
In 2011 he told the “Daily Mail“that his children would each receive a “tiny portion” of his fortune, which Forbes estimates at $106 billion. “That means they have to find their own way,” he said.
Jennifer Gates is enrolled in Mount Sinai’s Icahn School of Medicine
Gates told the “breaking latest news of the Horse‘ in March 2020 that all of her medical school courses had been temporarily moved online due to the coronavirus.
According to her Linkedin page She is expected to complete her medical studies this year.
Her parents have a property nearby
Die „New York Postreported that her parents bought a $5 million condo just blocks from her medical school in 2017.
She got engaged in early 2020 and married in October 2021
In January 2020, Jennifer Gates announced her engagement to the renowned Egyptian equestrian Nayel Nassar known. Nassar also attended Stanford University. “I can’t wait to spend the rest of our lives learning, growing, laughing and loving together,” she wrote on Instagram at the time.
Gates and Nassar are both riders with the Paris Panthers
The show jumping team was founded by Gates, who also directs the team. In 2019 they competed in the Global Champions League and finished ninth.
Gates wants to use her privilege to help others
“I was born into a very privileged situation,” Gates said in a recent interview for the July 2020 issue of “Sidelines Magazine“, “and I think it’s about taking those opportunities and learning from them to find things that are close to my heart and hopefully make the world a little bit better.
In November, Gates and Nassar announced that they are expecting their first child
In a joint Instagram post with Nassar on Thanksgiving, Gates wrote that they were “grateful,” complete with a green heart and a baby bottle emoji.
Jennifer Gates recently bought a six-bedroom penthouse in Tribeca for $51 million boughtformerly owned by Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton.
The penthouse is over 800 square meters with a 315 square meter outdoor area. It was acquired through a Seattle-based trust affiliated with Gates.
Hamilton bought the penthouse for $43.99 million in 2017 and listed it for $57 million in 2019. He eventually sold it to a Seattle-based LLC unaffiliated with Gates in November 2021 for $49.5 million ($46,767,600).
Additionally in addition to the six bedrooms, the three-story penthouse has six bathrooms, two washrooms, a plunge pool, a gas fireplace and access to two parking spaces. You can decide how the penthouse should look from the outside and inside here see.
Taylor Borden, Debanjali Bose, Áine Cain and Katie Canales contributed to an earlier version of this report.
This text was translated from English by Lisa Dittrich. You can find the original here.