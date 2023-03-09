” wp_automatic_readability=”13″>”> External content not available Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To view, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings . Change privacy settings ” display:=”” flex=”” flex-direction:=”” row=”” align-items:=”” center=”” border-radius:=”” flex-grow:=”” height:=”” margin-right:=”” width:=”” column=”” justify-content:=”” background-color:=”” margin-bottom:=”” height:50px=”” margin:0=”” auto=”” width:50px=”” width=””50px”” height=””50px”” viewbox=””0″ version=””1.1″” stroke=””none”” stroke-width=””1″” fill=””none”” fill-rule=””evenodd”>

Gates and Nassar are both riders with the Paris Panthers

The show jumping team was founded by Gates, who also directs the team. In 2019 they competed in the Global Champions League and finished ninth.

Europa Press Entertainment/Europa Press via Getty Images

Gates wants to use her privilege to help others

“I was born into a very privileged situation,” Gates said in a recent interview for the July 2020 issue of “Sidelines Magazine“, “and I think it’s about taking those opportunities and learning from them to find things that are close to my heart and hopefully make the world a little bit better.

Shutterstock Rex for EEM

In November, Gates and Nassar announced that they are expecting their first child

In a joint Instagram post with Nassar on Thanksgiving, Gates wrote that they were “grateful,” complete with a green heart and a baby bottle emoji.

Jennifer Gates recently bought a six-bedroom penthouse in Tribeca for $51 million boughtformerly owned by Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton.

Lewis Hamilton. Dan Mullan/Getty Images

The penthouse is over 800 square meters with a 315 square meter outdoor area. It was acquired through a Seattle-based trust affiliated with Gates.

Hamilton bought the penthouse for $43.99 million in 2017 and listed it for $57 million in 2019. He eventually sold it to a Seattle-based LLC unaffiliated with Gates in November 2021 for $49.5 million ($46,767,600).

Additionally in addition to the six bedrooms, the three-story penthouse has six bathrooms, two washrooms, a plunge pool, a gas fireplace and access to two parking spaces. You can decide how the penthouse should look from the outside and inside here see.

Taylor Borden, Debanjali Bose, Áine Cain and Katie Canales contributed to an earlier version of this report.

This text was translated from English by Lisa Dittrich. You can find the original here.

