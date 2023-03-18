Jerry Calà heart attack: the actor operated in Naples

Jerry Calà had an illness overnight, while in a hotel on the seafront of Napoli. The actor, who is spending a few days in the Campania capital for the filming of a film (“They kidnapped Jerry Calà: ransom is a problem” of which he is director and main actor, cast with Sergio Assisi, Antonio Fiorillo and the Italian-Chinese Shi Yang Shi), was transported to the hospital from 118 in code red for a heart attack. The press office announces that he underwent a coronary stent and that his conditions are now good.

“His condition is good and not as falsely reported in some newspapers”, reads a story on the actor’s Instagram profile. Surroundings Of Jerry Cala trust in a quick recovery and return to work on the film set in the next few days. “We are confident in a quick recovery and a return to work on the set of the film produced by Gianluca Varriale for VargoFilm in the next few days and from April live with the resumption of his tour exclusively produced by The Best Organization”

