Jesolo, free post disco taxi for the drunk. "They drink and we pay"

Jesolo, free post disco taxi for the drunk. "They drink and we pay"

Jesolo, the free taxi causes the storm to break out. Salvini’s experiment divides

Matteo’s initiative is discussed Salvini which allows those who go in nightclub e drinks too much to come back home free in taxi. The first weekend of testing has ended but the controversy does not stop. The test – we read in Repubblica – made its debut in Jesolo, in the discotheque “Il Muretto”. One of six establishments selected by the government to test the initiative (which runs until mid-September) to offer a free shuttle service to anyone with a blood alcohol level above the legal limits. Just submit to test leaving the club and click on the voucher to get into the taxi and be taken home comfortably. Only them though. For all the others, the ride is paid. A distinction that for days has sparked controversy, which has become the subject of fierce criticism under the Twitter post of the deputy prime minister who praised his initiative: “That’s good, any potential accident avoided and every life saved I’m a win“.

From there one rain of comments. “They drink and do we citizens pay?“. Hundreds of criticisms all of the same tenor. It is unacceptable for most that public money is allocated to spend the evening entertainment of those who want to exceed with alcohol. “And the elderly? What about single women? No, they have to pay”, some of the most popular comparisons. But some young people defend the initiative: “This is the right solutionit will avoid a lot of accidents.”

