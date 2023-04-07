Jessica Contento, co-founder of Easy Tutor and ex-gamer wife. Even if she only likes hearing that. “As a ‘player’s wife’ you get a stamp like that.” Easy Tutor

From the outside it may have looked like she was living a dream. In reality, however, Jessica Contento’s dream was shattered when she was in her early twenties. Instead of studying business administration in her hometown of Munich, as she had actually planned, she sat in Bordeaux as the mother of two small children and, as she says, often felt very alone. Her husband Diego Contento was a defender at the French first division club FC Girondins Bordeaux, she was a full-time player’s wife. She hadn’t imagined it like that.

“Actually, I always wanted to be a primary school teacher,” says the 30-year-old in an interview with Gründerszene via video call. She is sitting in a tidy, bright office in Munich and would like to talk about her professional dreams and the fact that they can still be fulfilled later. Like her. And that you can free yourself from prejudices if you have to.

Easy Tutor: Founded by two siblings

Almost five years ago, Contento and her brother Massimo Cancellara founded the edtech startup Easy Tutor, a platform for finding online tutors. In December 2022, the Munich-based company completed a Series A round of financing with 4.8 million euros, in which the existing investor Bayern Kapital participated, among others. So now Contento is co-founder and Head of Communications of a growing startup – or as her nine-year-old daughter puts it: “The boss of Easy Tutor.” That’s more how she imagined it.

The siblings Jessica and Massimo Cancellara grew up in Munich. Her parents ran a restaurant part-time, and her father was self-employed in the automotive industry for over 40 years. “Both of them set a good example for us when it comes to independence,” she says. At the age of ten she met the neighbor boy Diego on the farm. He also comes from an Italian family, has two big brothers, all three really good footballers. You play in the youth team of FC Bayern. At some point, Jessica and Diego become a couple.

Pregnant shortly before high school

When she is 19, she becomes pregnant. “In my last year of high school,” she says. A shock at first. She is considering taking a year off from school shortly before graduation. “But the headmaster said to me: You’re not the first student to do this.” And her mother encourages her: Go through with it. So Contento goes to class until shortly before the birth of her first daughter in March, writes her Abitur exams in May and passes. “Looking back, I’m very proud of myself and my mother.”

Her husband Diego Contento has meanwhile been promoted to the first team at FC Bayern. As soon as the child is old enough for the crèche, Contento will start studying. That was the plan of the young family. But then comes the offer for the footballer to move to France, Jessica and their little daughter go with them. The Contentos stayed in Bordeaux for four years. Their second daughter was born there in 2016.

“I could never just be a mom”

“As much as I love being a mom,” says Contento, almost sounding a little apologetic, “I could never just be a mom.” football has to do,” she says. She is his right hand man, his manager and his personal assistant, you could put it that way. All marketing inquiries, for example, have to go through with her first: “Diego and I are very down-to-earth,” she says. “So I’ve always been very careful to position it correctly.”

And yet: Somehow this is not yet what she had imagined. “It became increasingly clear to me that I wanted to set up something of my own,” says the 30-year-old. Maybe also because she doesn’t want to be “the player’s wife”.

Criticism of women players is often unjustified

“I’ve never had a problem with being called a player’s wife. It’s more about lumping everyone together.” Yes, she actually has a real problem with that. She doesn’t want to let that sit on her. In the summer of 2021, the national player will etch Lukas Podolski versus “player women” in general: “Most of the women players really get on my nerves. You didn’t even have many on your screen before they met a footballer, and suddenly they make a huge wave on all social media channels,” the footballer was quoted as saying at the gala. Contento also faces the media and counters: “These prejudices about what a beautiful life you have as a player’s wife, that you don’t have to do anything and everything comes your way – that’s just not true.”

Jessica Contento as the “player’s wife” in the stadium. Jessica Happy

Difficult start, tailwind from Corona

Jessica Contento and her brother Massimo founded Easy Tutor in 2017 – three years before Corona. This chronological classification is important because: Even if she cannot name any direct downs in her founding life, the beginning was difficult. “It wasn’t easy to convince parents of the advantages of online tutoring with Easy-Tutor – before Corona,” says the founder. “Then we were the solution overnight. Numerous parents, companies and associations were and still are very grateful.” Because analogue tutoring was not possible during the lockdown and online lessons were the only option.

Contento had previously advertised the other advantages of online tutoring: She received German tutoring herself as a child and knows how stupid it is for students not to be able to choose their own tutor. And it was always complicated for her mother: where to find someone? And what if he can’t? All of this is easy to coordinate online. Unlike other providers in this segment, Easy Tutor selects all teachers itself, explains Contento.

And then the Munich team still has the competitive advantage of the player’s wife at C-Level: more than ten Bundesliga clubs are already offering the use of the app to students in their youth academies. This is important, explains Contento, because although all the children there have the dream of becoming a professional soccer player, only a few achieve it. A solid school education is important in the event that dreams burst.

found yourself? It is never too late

And because Contento is familiar with this, changes in plans and odd career paths, one message is very important to her: “It’s never too late to start a business“. Yes, she became a mother very early. Yes, she ended up in a supposedly glamorous life that was a bit like a golden cage. And yes, they put a stamp on her: player woman. Nevertheless, she managed to become what she wants to be: a startup founder and entrepreneur.

By the way: The thing with the player’s wife stamp, that’s done now. In early March, Diego Contento announced the end of his career as a football player. So she is no longer a player, says Jessica Contento. And her husband’s termination also has another, very practical advantage: “Now he regularly picks up the children from school. That makes things a lot easier. I take her there in the morning, he takes over in the afternoon.”