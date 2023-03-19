Home Business Jessica Schwarzer: I invest my money in these eight ETFs
Business

Jessica Schwarzer: I invest my money in these eight ETFs

by admin
Jessica Schwarzer: I invest my money in these eight ETFs

Jessica Schwarzer is the author of the book How Anyone Can Get Rich Relaxed.
Jessica Schwarzer

Jessica Schwarzer invests 800 euros in eight ETFs every month.

Their tactic: broadly diversified, with a very high proportion of equities and a long-term perspective.

80 percent of your portfolio consists of stock ETFs, the remaining 20 percent are invested in bond ETFs. You can find out exactly what they are here.

How does Jessica Schwarzer, one of Germany’s best-known financial experts, invest her money? The 48-year-old journalist has been active on the stock exchange for around twenty years and reports on what is happening on the financial market. In an interview with Business Insider, she talks about her personal investment strategy and her portfolio.

Their tactic: broadly diversified, with a very high proportion of equities and a long-term perspective. She keeps stocks in her portfolio for at least ten to twelve years.

See also  Electric cars, Stellantis signs an agreement with Vulcan for the supply of carbon-free lithium

You may also like

Use, stop the abortion pill. Wyoming was the...

Train traffic – Deutsche Bahn plans bodycams for...

Ukraine, The Hague: “Putin can be tried”. Leadership...

Crisis at Credit Suisse – UBS takes over...

Kim Jong-un launches a new missile. USA and...

Credit Suisse: That means the UBS-Credit-Suisse deal

Messina Denaro, the messages from the 41 bis:...

Autotorino closes a record 2022 with a 14.5%...

Robbed with the fake sms scam. Teacher compensated...

Credit Suisse: That means the UBS-Credit-Suisse deal

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy