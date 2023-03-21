Jessica Schwarzer is the author of the book How Anyone Can Get Rich Relaxed. Jessica Schwarzer

Jessica Schwarzer invests 800 euros in eight ETFs every month. Their tactic: broadly diversified, with a very high proportion of equities and a long-term perspective. 80 percent of your portfolio consists of stock ETFs, the remaining 20 percent are invested in bond ETFs. You can find out exactly what they are here.

How does Jessica Schwarzer, one of Germany’s best-known financial experts, invest her money? The 48-year-old journalist has been active on the stock exchange for around twenty years and reports on what is happening on the financial market. In an interview with Business Insider, she talks about her personal investment strategy and her portfolio.

Their tactic: broadly diversified, with a very high proportion of equities and a long-term perspective. She keeps stocks in her portfolio for at least ten to twelve years.