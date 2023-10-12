Home » Jetblue Drops Fares to $39: Affordable Travel to Caribbean Destinations
Jetblue Drops Fares to $39: Affordable Travel to Caribbean Destinations

Jetblue has announced discounted fares starting at $39 each way for travel between October 17, 2023, and February 14, 2024. The offer is available for bookings made until October 12 and is applicable for flights to and from New York, Florida, Atlanta, and the Caribbean.

The $39 routes include flights from Newark Airport to Miami, Orlando to Washington, Fort Lauderdale to Charleston, Los Angeles to San Francisco, and Atlanta to Fort Lauderdale.

For a slightly higher fee of $49, passengers can fly from Boston to Baltimore, while flights from New York to Milwaukee and San Juan and Punta Cana in the Caribbean are available for $59 each way.

However, there are blackout dates between November 21 and 28, 2023, as well as from December 19, 2023, to January 9, 2024, during which these discounted fares cannot be booked.

In addition to the fare discounts, Jetblue has also made an announcement regarding its policy for parents traveling with children under 13 years of age. The airline will now ensure that parents can travel alongside their children without prior seat assignment. This policy change is similar to what United Airlines already offers for children under 12 years of age.

With these new fare discounts and policy enhancements, Jetblue aims to provide affordable and convenient travel options for its passengers.

