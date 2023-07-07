JetBlue Ends Association with American Airlines in the Northeast, Shifts Focus to Salvaging Spirit Airlines Deal

JetBlue to Terminate Partnership with American Airlines in the Northeast, Shift Focus to Spirit Airlines Acquisition

JetBlue Airways has announced that it will sever ties with American Airlines in the Northeast following a court battle over the partnership. The decision comes after a federal judge blocked the deal with American, prompting JetBlue to shift its attention towards salvaging its proposed acquisition of Spirit Airlines.

On Wednesday, JetBlue Airways confirmed that it will not appeal the federal judge’s ruling, stating that the US Department of Justice should reconsider its opposition to a combination of JetBlue and Spirit. Both the JetBlue-American deal and JetBlue’s purchase of Spirit for $3.8 billion were challenged by the Justice Department, citing potential harm to competition.

In a lawsuit that concluded in Boston last fall, the Justice Department emerged victorious, resulting in US District Judge Leo Sorokin’s ruling in May that the airlines must terminate their Northeast Alliance (NEA). JetBlue and American had established the NEA in 2021, but the court ruled that it violated US antitrust law.

JetBlue, in a statement, acknowledged the difficulty of its decision not to appeal the court’s determination and announced its initiation of the NEA’s liquidation process, which will occur over the next few months. The New York-based airline expressed its renewed focus on the proposed combination with Spirit.

American Airlines responded to JetBlue’s announcement, stating that it respected the decision and would continue to pursue its own appeal in the case. Meanwhile, JetBlue’s preference for acquiring Spirit over a geographically limited deal with American became increasingly apparent in recent weeks as the former remained noncommittal on whether it would appeal the Northeast Alliance ruling.

While the partnership with American allowed JetBlue to expand its presence in the Northeast, a purchase of Spirit would enable the airline to hold a significant share of the domestic air travel market, approaching nearly 10%. This move would bring JetBlue closer in size to major US carriers like United, Delta, Southwest, and American.

Notably, JetBlue and American had requested permission from Judge Sorokin to continue codesharing and providing reciprocal benefits for frequent flyers. However, following the termination of the NEA, these arrangements will no longer be in effect, pending the judge’s response to the request.

In the litigation brought forth by the Justice Department against the JetBlue-Spirit merger, a trial is scheduled for October. The government argues that consumers would be negatively impacted if Spirit, the country’s largest discount airline, were to be eliminated.

Airline analyst Savanthi Syth of Raymond James & Associates suggests that JetBlue’s withdrawal from the American deal may slightly improve its chances of acquiring Spirit. Syth highlights that JetBlue can use this decision, along with a conditional agreement to sell Spirit’s operations at New York’s LaGuardia Airport, as evidence of their efforts to alleviate concerns about decreased competition.

The aftermath of this development will indeed shape the future landscape of the airline industry, with both JetBlue and American facing significant regulatory and antitrust challenges in their pursuit of growth and market dominance.

