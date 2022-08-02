Original title: jewelry gold fell to 400 yuan / gram mark, many gold stores are now selling boom

The “Qixi Festival” is approaching. Recently, brand jewelers have implemented discounts on the price of jewelry gold. Some leading jewelers have adjusted the price of gold jewelry to 400 yuan per gram. hundred dollars.

A reporter from China Securities Journal, China Securities Taurus noticed when visiting a number of gold stores in Beijing that with the substantial discounts on gold jewelry prices, many consumers actively buy gold jewelry with the help of holiday promotions, and the transaction of gold jewelry in some stores is currently a small upsurge.

The price is nearly 100 yuan per gram

The reporter learned from the China Gold Store that at present, the price of gold jewelry in China is 408 yuan per gram, which has been discounted by about 70 yuan per gram, and the cost of production is calculated separately. According to the store sales staff, this event will start in late July and will last at least until the “Tanabata” day. The large price concessions also attracted many customers to buy.

“The turnover has increased significantly compared with before the promotion of the promotion.” The above-mentioned Chinese gold salesperson told the China Securities Journal reporter, “It is true that everyone is now offering discounts, and they need to compete for brands, word of mouth, styles, and services.”

Zhou Dasheng launched an activity of 77 yuan per gram of gold. The event is from July 27 to August 7, and the gold price after the discount is about 410 yuan/gram.

In the Zhou Dasheng store, the reporter saw that many consumers were actively buying jewelry gold. The sales staff said: “The original price will be restored after the event, and the current price is a staged low.”

In addition, well-known brand jewelers such as Laofengxiang and Laomiao Gold have launched different degrees of preferential activities for gold jewelry. Among them, Laofengxiang offers a discount of 60 yuan per gram, and Laomiao Gold offers a discount of 40 yuan per gram for a single piece of gold jewelry of 20 grams and above, and a discount of 30 yuan per gram for a single piece of less than 20 grams.

Some on-site consumers reported to a reporter from China Securities Journal that before the launch of the “Qixi Festival” event, most jewellers also had preferential activities for jewelry gold. So the short-term discounts are not as big as they seem. However, at present, jewelry gold can be purchased for about 400 yuan/gram, and the price has indeed dropped.

According to the data of Jintou.com, at present, the quotation of brand gold jewelry before the discount has dropped by about 10 yuan/gram compared with the beginning of July, and it has risen by about 20 yuan/gram compared with the low point in July. Taking Chow Tai Fook as an example, on August 1, the price of jewelry gold was 498 yuan/gram, on July 1, it was 507 yuan/gram, and the low on July 21 was 479 yuan/gram.

Data shows that as of 19:00 on August 1, the COMEX gold price was $1,788 per ounce. On July 1, the closing price of COMEX gold was $1,812.9 per ounce. On July 21, the lowest price was $1,678.4 per ounce.

In addition to gold jewelry, the reporter observed in a number of gold stores that diamonds, colorful treasures and other jewelry discounts are relatively large. Taking China Gold as an example, the brand launched a 43% discount on diamond products during the event, which caused consumers to stop.

9 gold and jewelry companies release performance forecasts

As of August 1, a total of 9 gold and jewelry listed companies in the A-share market have released 2022 semi-annual performance forecasts, with 1 uncertain, 1 turning loss, 2 first loss, 2 continuing loss, 2 pre-decrease and pre-increase 1. The performance of listed gold and jewelry companies that have disclosed their performance forecasts has been significantly differentiated.

Affected by the epidemic and store closures, listed companies in the gold and jewelry category of some brands have experienced a significant decline in performance.

Laishen Tongling expects to realize a net profit attributable to shareholders of listed companies of 4.5 million yuan in the first half of 2022, a year-on-year decrease of 95.54%. The main reason for the change in performance is that the market demand for jewelry inlays has declined, the company’s stores have been suspended due to the epidemic prevention policy, the overall business hours have decreased, and the main business income has decreased. At the same time, according to the company’s business strategy and channel strategy, a small number of stores with poor operating results were optimized and closed.

In contrast, the performance of “mining” companies performed relatively well.

Shandong Gold expects to achieve a net profit attributable to shareholders of listed companies of 500 million to 600 million yuan in the first half of 2022, a year-on-year turnaround. The main reason for the change in performance is that the company suffered losses in the first half of 2021. From the second half of 2021, gold production will gradually increase. With the recovery of production capacity, the profitability of the company’s main gold business in the first half of 2022 will increase, and it will continue to consolidate the upward and positive development trend.

Zijin Mining expects to realize a net profit attributable to shareholders of listed companies of 12.6 billion yuan in the first half of 2022, a year-on-year increase of 91%. Mainly thanks to the subordinate Serbian Zijin Copper Industry, Congo (DRC) Kamoa Copper Industry and Tibet Julong Copper Industry and other major mines that were completed and put into production as scheduled, the output of the company’s main minerals such as gold and copper has increased significantly year-on-year. The output of mined copper increased by about 70%, and the output of mined gold increased by about 22%. During the reporting period, the sales prices of the company’s mined gold and mined copper increased by approximately 2% and 3.6% year-on-year. In addition, the profitability of some joint ventures and joint ventures has improved.

The Everbright Securities Research Report shows that with the approaching of the “Qixi Festival” and the Mid-Autumn Festival, under the catalysis of the festival promotion activities, gold jewelry sales may have an opportunity to boost. Although there is still some uncertainty in the future trend of gold prices, considering the risk aversion and anti-inflation characteristics of gold, it is conducive to enhancing consumers’ willingness to spend.

