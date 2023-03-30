Fope, the goal of 100 million euros in turnover is approaching

The goal of 100 million euros in turnover for Fope is approaching in great strides. The high-end jewelery company from Vicenza, listed on Euronext Growth Milan, recorded a 54.3% increase in turnover last year, to 62.2 million euros. with a growth of 77.6% compared to the pre-pandemic year 2019. Margins also increased, with Ebitda of 15.8 million euros compared to 8.8 million in 2021 (+80.1%), which stood at 25.5%. “We closed the 2022 financial year with satisfaction, recording significant growth in sales and other economic indicators compared to 2021, and demonstrating strong capital solidity”, declared the managing director Diego Nardin durante l’Investor Day.

Worldwide dealer network

The group founded in 1929 in Vicenza distributes its jewels by stretch mesh through a worldwide network of dealers, with which there have been strong partnerships for years. In terms of markets, Italy remains around 20% of the total, while the real growth concerns abroad. Apart from India and China where Fope is not present by choice, the company has an important presence in the United States “which account for 30% of the turnover through 120 stores. Other very strong markets for us are Germany, Great Britain, while we are pushing on emerging countries where we have only about fifty points of sale” Nardin pointed out. “In America the goal is to double the stores served. In 2022 we inaugurated a branch in Germany, because it is essential to have a local presence”.

Prudent but growing sales are expected in 2023

For what concern 2023 the ad points out that “look at himself with positive development of the business with prudent but growing sales expectations, despite the persistent uncertainties deriving from the international economic context and the permanence of critical factors present areas of uncertainty. The growth process goes on because we are still small and there are open prairies in front of us”.

It fits into this process the opening of new boutiques in the world after that of Venice, London and Kuala Lumpur. In fact, it will be inaugurated in June a new store in the Ginza district in Tokyo, given that Japan is the most important jewelry market in the world. It is an operation in partnership with a Japanese entrepreneur. A new store will also be opened in Kuala Lumpur by the end of the year in a prestigious mall.

Capital increase in sight to raise the free float

An activism linked precisely to the focus on the most important emerging markets with an eye to the Japan, the Gulf countries and Singapore. This is why Nardin does not hide that “this growth path allows us to glimpse the goal of 100 million euros in turnover”. Furthermore, to make the title more liquid which in one year has gained 122% on the Stock Exchange, the next extraordinary shareholders’ meeting will give the green light to a small capital increase that can be implemented over the next 5 years based on the decisions of the board. Maybe the increase will be used to finance an acquisition. “We always have the radar up” concluded Mardin “but for now we are very busy with our business“.