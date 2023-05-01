Jfk to Jackie. “Take care of your daughter and not Gianni Agnelli”. Kennedy knew

Kennedy, revealed the flirtation between his wife Jaqueline and Gianni Agnelli

Gianni Lambs and the wife of Jfk they had one secret relationship. Bruno reveals it in his latest book entitled “Kennedy: was it true glory? Love and power of a myth”. Vespa. The journalist talks about the close link between the former US president e Italy. But while Jfk was looking for political alliances in our country, his beautiful companion Jacqueline was seeing each other secretly with the Lawyer Gianni Agnelli. In Rome, – Vespa recounts and Corriere della Sera reports – Kennedy arrived on July 1, 1963. Waiting for him at Fiumicino, among others, was Carlo Riccardi, the I photograph which inspired the Sweet lifewith Ennio Flaiano, who coined the term paparazzo, borrowing it from pappatacio, “boscone” as Fanfani called Riccardi. And the Kennedy staff obsession with what would become the paparazzi emerges in a White House memo to the press in August 1962, when the first lady Jacqueline chose Ravello for the August holidays.

That visit – Vespa continues in his story – made era. Jackie he was 33 years old and it was Extremely beautiful. He arrived with his sons John John e Caroline, with sister Lee Radziwill, brother-in-law, a secretary and a nanny. For three weeks she stayed at the Episcopal Palace. Every morning, on one 600 convertible made available by FiatJacqueline descended to Amalfi to do water ski. His companion was Gianni Agnelli, who spent some nights in the same residence by Jackie. Thus were born the rumors about a flirtation between the two, relaunched by the American press. John, who had her problems between Cuba and the black riots, sent her a message: “More Caroline, less Gianni” (“occupied more with Caroline than with Agnelli”). The two were inseparable. Gossip? Maybe not only that, because in 2005 Gore Vidalthe writer related to the Kennedys, revealed that there had been a story between the two.

Subscribe to the newsletter

