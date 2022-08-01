On August 1, the latest data released by the Jikr brand showed that in July this year, the Jikr 001 delivered 5,022 vehicles, a month-on-month increase of 16.7%, setting a new high for monthly deliveries. At the same time, in July, the large-scale order of Extreme Krypton 001 (5,000 yuan non-refundable deposit) once again exceeded 10,000, and the average order amount exceeded 335,000 yuan.

It is understood that the batch delivery of JK 001 will start on October 23, 2021. As of the end of May this year, the cumulative delivery of JK 001 is about 20,700; as of the end of June this year, the cumulative delivery of JK 001 is about 25,000; as of July this year At the end of the month, the cumulative delivery of Jikr 001 exceeded 30,000.

According to the long-term plan, Ji Krypton will launch 6 new models in the next 3 years. The goal is to achieve annual sales of 650,000 vehicles by 2025, and its share in the high-end electric vehicle market will reach the top three in the world. Among them, the pure electric MPV Ji Krypton 009 will be officially released within this year, and will compete with new energy MPVs such as Denza D9 and Lantu Dreamer.

At the same time, Extreme Krypton is also accelerating the layout of the energy-supplying network. As of the end of July this year, Jikr’s self-built charging stations have added 48 stations in 10 cities, and the national layout has exceeded 60 cities. A total of 390 stations (excluding dedicated stations) have been launched in 62 cities across the country, including Qingdao, Haikou and Xuzhou. , Luoyang, Huizhou and other cities have launched the first station.

In terms of intelligence, the goal of Ji Krypton 001 is to evolve in the three major areas of intelligent drive, intelligent cockpit and intelligent driving through the simultaneous upgrade of software and hardware. At present, all the upgraded models of the Ji Krypton 001 series have arrived at local delivery centers one after another.

As of the press release of the “Daily Economic News” reporter, Geely Automobile (HK00175, stock price of 17.140 Hong Kong dollars, market value of 171.8 billion Hong Kong dollars) has increased by 10.58%, leading the auto sector of Hong Kong stocks.

