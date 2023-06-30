Jia Daye Dajiu and Ole’ High-end Tasting: Decoding the Wealth Code of Sauce and Wine

Big family, big business, what to drink! Jia Daye Dajiu & Ole’ High-end Tasting Concludes Perfectly

The aroma of wine is floating all over the world, toast to celebrate the reunion

June 15th and 25th

Jia Daye Dajiu united with Ole’ boutique supermarket and Blt boutique supermarket

Held in Beijing and Shenzhen respectively

Sauce and wine professional knowledge training and exchange tasting meeting

Reveal the wealth code of Jia Daye Dajiu on the spot——

Taste the great cause of the family, and achieve the great cause of everyone!

Training exchanges to decipher the wealth code of “liquid gold”

On June 25th, the VIP LOUNGE room on the L2 floor of China Shipping Huanyucheng was full of seats at the training site. Ms. Ruan Weiqi, the deputy general manager of Jia Daye Dajiu, carried out a knowledge training on sauce and wine with the theme of “deciphering the wealth code of sauce and wine” here, revealing the secrets of sauce flavor on the spot Decipher the wealth code of “liquid gold” and appreciate the quality and strength of “Eight King Kongs of Sauce and Wine”!

Ms. Ruan Weiqi took Jia Daye Dajiu as an example, and revealed the history, culture and tasting value of Maotai-flavored liquor in an all-round way from the aspects of terroir characteristics, production technology, wine storage methods and wine tasting skills. The live demonstration was lively, The atmosphere was active, which was unanimously praised by the guests present.

The so-called wealth is a big family and a big business

On June 15th, the Ole’ Supermarket Tasting Event held in Beijing was also warm and exciting, and the guests at the scene praised it one after another.

From the dimensions of history, production area, craftsmanship, market, and honor, the guests had a comprehensive understanding of the powerful strength of the three century-old brands in Moutai Town, the Grand Slam of the three major global authoritative awards, and the double gold medal in the San Francisco International Spirits Competition , Hurun Global Rich List exclusive title sponsor, these honors from home and abroad made the guests more confident in Jia Daye Dajiu, and bluntly hoped to have more cooperation opportunities with Jia Daye Dajiu.

The so-called wealth means a big family and a big business!

Taste the great cause of the family, and achieve the great cause of everyone

In the two tasting sessions, the six products of Jiadaye Dajia Collection and Age Series all appeared on the stage, with different flavors, bringing different surprises: the Cellar Collection series is rich in aroma, round and full in taste, and the empty cup has a long-lasting fragrance; the Age series The style is relatively refreshing and lively, and the entrance is smooth. The guests who don’t often drink sauce wine also said it is easy to accept. There is also a blind tasting interaction on site to add fun, and the atmosphere is very active.

In the room of pouring and drinking, taste the world in the cup; in the room of chatting and laughing, accomplish everyone’s great cause.

Jia Daye Dajiu will let partners feel the temperature and strength, wealth and value of the brand through tasting activities.

Jiadaye Dajiu is also willing to walk hand in hand with you, taste Jiadayeda, and achieve everyone’s great cause!

