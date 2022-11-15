On Double Eleven, other people chop your hands and you make money, and Feitian Maotai is waiting for you! There are also seven investment tools with limited-time low-cost discounts, not to be missed.[点击进入活动页面]

Jia Tao (Hong Kong) Holdings(02189) released its results for the six months ended September 30, 2022, with a revenue of HK$208 million, a year-on-year increase of 38.6%; profit attributable to shareholders of HK$57.167 million, a year-on-year increase of 29.7%; basic earnings per share of 5.72 HK cents, planned An interim dividend of HK2.2 cents per share was paid.

The increase in revenue during the period was primarily attributable to active participation in the provision of care support services for persons in isolation, partially offset by a decrease in revenue from provision of residential care services due to lower average monthly occupancy rates.

Open a stock account to enjoy benefits, deposit 188 yuan in red envelopes, 100% winning!