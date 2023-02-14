Edited by Lu Ming every time

Jia Yueting has made new progress in making cars, can he return to China?

According to the China Securities Journal, on the morning of February 14, Faraday Future (FFIE, stock price $0.717, market value $493 million) global chief CEO Chen Xuefeng said that the companyProduction of the salable FF 91 Futurist is expected to begin at the end of March 2023. The vehicle will roll off the production line in early April and be delivered before the end of April, provided the funds are in place.

Jia Yueting shouts to future car owners

On February 13th, @贾越庭 posted, “All Chinese futurists: The first newest FF 91 Futurist quasi-production car has arrived in Shanghai and will undergo localization testing and verification. This is an important step in the strategy, and it is also the official beginning of FF products entering the Chinese market.We will go all out to deliver the FF 91 Futurist, the most luxurious product in the global market of Jizhi Technology, to the hands of the world‘s top futurist users as soon as possible with high quality and high product strength.”

FF 91 Futurist quasi-production test vehicle arrives in Shanghai

On February 13, Faraday Future announced that its latest FF 91 Futurist quasi-mass production test vehicle has arrived in Shanghai and will conduct market testing and verification in China, including compatibility of charging and infrastructure with other hardware and software applications sex.

According to FF, it is making final production preparations and vehicle tests for the quasi-production vehicles manufactured in the Chinese market.“The FF 91 Futurist quasi-mass-produced test vehicle is tested in the Chinese market, which will further promote the implementation of FF’s China-US dual-home strategy.” FF Global CEO Chen Xuefeng said.

Jia Yueting Image source: Visual China

Prior to this, FF has signed the “Strategic Cooperation Framework Agreement” with the People’s Government of Huanggang City, Hubei Province in the third quarter of 2022. It plans to establish a FF China headquarters company in Huanggang City to realize the implementation of the Sino-US dual-gene and dual-home strategy.

According to the agreement, the Huanggang Municipal Government will actively assist FF in the industrial layout and deployment of relevant resources in Huanggang City, and at the same time provide financial and policy support for FF’s entrepreneurial projects in Huanggang City. FF intends to relocate its FF China headquarters to Huanggang City, while retaining its global headquarters in Los Angeles, California.

According to the plan, FF is expected to start producing the salable FF 91 Futurist in late March 2023, and start delivering it at the end of April. However, FF also emphasized that the premise of mass production delivery of FF 91 Futurist is to receive investors’ funds within the company’s estimated time.

On February 6, FF announced that it had reached a final financing agreement of US$135 million (equivalent to approximately RMB 922 million) with a number of investment institutions. On February 10, FF announced that it had received the first full down payment of $50 million in the financing commitment, and expects to receive the next payment of $5 million shortly. “The company expects to receive the remaining US$25 million by February 17, 2023, subject to certain specific conditions being met,” FF said.

It is reported that the relevant conditions include the approval of the company’s shareholders at the special general meeting on February 28, 2023 to increase the number of authorized shares, and a valid registration statement for the underlying shares of the applicable notes and warrants. FF said that once the financing is completed according to the predetermined schedule, the company expects to meet the funds required for mass production of FF 91 Futurist.

It is worth mentioning that due to shortage of funds and other reasons, the mass production delivery time of FF 91 Futurist has been delayed repeatedly, and has been postponed from the end of 2018 until now. In July 2021, FF obtained at least US$2.3 billion in financing through a backdoor listing in the United States, but it still failed to meet the funds required by FF 91 Futurist. And the 135 million US dollars that are being received one after another has become the most important step in the mass production of FF’s first mass-produced car.

Chen Xuefeng said that raising 135 million US dollars of funds is an indispensable resource guarantee for the final mass production delivery of FF 91 Futurist. The acquisition of these additional funding commitments provides a shot in the arm for FF to reach the SOP milestone in March 2023.

The mass production time of FF 91 has been skipped 4 times

Founded in May 2014, Faraday Future announced the completion of a US$1 billion Series A round of financing in the following year. Jia Yueting, the founder of LeTV at that time, served as the global CEO and chief product officer.

In the third year of the company’s establishment, Jia Yueting has already started “painting cakes”. At the CES show in Las Vegas, USA in 2017, FF released its first model FF 91. At that time, Jia Yueting, standing under the spotlight, had confidently announced to the outside world: “Two months later, 300 Dream Partner versions will be released. Ordinary consumers can already pre-order this model on the official website, and it is expected to be realized in 2018.” sale and delivery.”

Image source: Photo courtesy of the company

However, just 7 months after the CES show, Faraday Future’s planned construction of the Hanford, California factory was forced to run aground due to a breakdown in funding. After that, what consumers waited for was not the mass production and launch of FF 91, but the “bounced ticket” of the model again and again, and the continued “painting” after the “bounced ticket”. For example, after the ticket was skipped in 2018, then FF Global CEO Breitfeld (“Father of BMW i8”) stated that the delivery would be completed before September 2020; Arrange mass production of FF 91 as soon as possible.

Fast forward to 2022, and the road to mass production of FF 91 is still on paper. In August 2022, FF further admitted in the documents submitted to the SEC: “Any challenges in supplier cooperation, the company’s production capacity or labor increase at the Hanford, California, manufacturing plant, delays in sales and service projects, and changes in material prices Rise, or continued global supply chain disruptions, could further increase the additional funds required to launch the FF 91 series.”

At that time, FF stated that it was discussing capital injection with possible acquirers. The company stated that the company needed additional funds to launch FF 91 and hoped to raise approximately US$325 million by the end of 2022 to fund its operations, and Continue active discussions with funding providers.

However, FF’s money burning has not yet ended. According to the company’s latest third-quarter report for 2022, the company’s book cash is only more than 30 million US dollars. According to FF’s 2022 third-quarter report submitted to the SEC in November 2022, as of September 30, 2022, FF’s book cash was only US$31.766 million, a decrease of 93.6% from the US$500 million at the end of 2021. Due to the “emergency” of the company’s cash flow, FF announced that all employees will cut their salaries by 25% from November 2022 to preserve cash.

