Jiacheng Group won many honors from Jiaxing Housing Association



In order to commend the advanced, establish industry models, continue to play the leading role of advanced collectives and outstanding individuals, and form a good situation in the real estate industry of “struggling for excellence and chasing dreams”, the Jiaxing Real Estate Industry Association recently released the “2022 Jiaxing Real Estate Industry Association Advanced Collectives and Outstanding Individuals Commendation List”, among them, Jiaxing City Construction Real Estate Development Co., Ltd. and Zhejiang Runjia Land Co., Ltd. affiliated to Jiacheng Group won the “Industry ‘Brave and Diligent’ Award”, and Jiaxing Jiacheng Construction Development Co., Ltd. Party Huang Dongjin, deputy secretary and deputy general manager of the branch, was awarded “Excellent Professional Manager”.

Jiaxing City Construction Real Estate Development Co., Ltd.

Over the years, Jiaxing Urban Construction Real Estate Development Co., Ltd. has been rooted in the real estate industry, coordinated resources, and implemented precise policies. It has independently developed and jointly developed many real estate projects. Among them, the Huameng Jinyuan project is Jiaxing’s first public and directional mixed-sale commercial housing project. In 2022, it will achieve a sales amount of 1.033 billion yuan and a sales area of ​​63,000 square meters. The number of sales of new houses at this level ranks fourth, which reflects the strong product power and marketing level, and demonstrates the responsibility and brand strength of state-owned enterprises.

Huameng JinyuanThe project is developed by Chengtou Real Estate, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Jiacheng Group, and is constructed by Bluetown and Greentown. It is located in the east part of the main urban area of ​​Jiaxing, which is a scarce area in the main city. The project relies on the city’s main road Zhonghuan East Road, sits on the blessing of the fast ring road, enjoys medical and commercial resources such as Jiaxing Second Hospital, Metro, Hele City, and embraces Changxiantang Park, Chengdong Park, Xiangjiadang Forest Park, Mu Lake Forest Park creates an ideal urban life in a livable place in the city.

The total construction area of ​​Huameng Jinyuan project is about 287,000 square meters, with a total of 1,739 households. In terms of house type creation, the craftsman has a construction area of ​​about 92-145㎡, wide-view high-rises and pleasant-view bungalows to meet the living needs of different groups of people. All-clear house type, double balconies in the north and south, separation of dynamic and static… The life cycle house type design guarantees quality and comfortable living space.

Zhejiang Runjia Land Co., Ltd.

2019Nian Jiacheng Group and China Resources Land signed a cooperation framework agreement. Zhejiang Runjia Land Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as “Runjia Land Company”) is a joint venture company. and operational capabilities, the two sides formed a synergy of advantages, the company’s operational capabilities continued to improve, and project construction took advantage of the momentum.

Relying on the central-land cooperation model, Runjia Real Estate Co., Ltd. deeply comprehends the concept of “people’s city built by the people, people’s city for the people”, from creating a new landmark of cultural tourism and business in the Yangtze River Delta with international quality – Nanhu Tiandi, to Jiaxing’s first future community (pilot project) )——Future City · Happiness, and then to the “golden coordinates of C-position of Guoshang”—Runfu Mingyuan and the iterative upgrade of future series 2.0 products—Jing’an Mansion, 3 real estate projects ranked in the top 5 at this level last year.

Runfu Famous GardenLocated at the intersection of Business Avenue and Changshui Road, the project integrates light curtain products, international quality office buildings, flagship commercial buildings, art centers, and riverside landscapes. It is composed of multiple business types, outlines the city’s quality residential territory, and boosts the image of national businessmen. Improve the matching energy level and stimulate new vitality. The project is listed in the top ten high-end products of the “Zhejiang and Hangzhou Product Power Rankings in the First Half of 2022” released by Kerrui Zhejiang Region, and the project exhibition center won the 2023 German iF Design Award, with outstanding taste and dialogue with leaders.

Jing’an MansionIt is the first project built by Runjia Land in Xiuzhou District. It follows the gene of future community products and relies on the 4+X super chassis to create the “Jing’an Five-fold Gene”. With strong product strength, homecoming ceremony sequence and real scene presentation, it has been highly recognized by industry insiders and customers. It has been dubbed “Xiuzhou’s ten-year quality ceiling”, which further defines the quality benchmark of Xiuzhou’s living quarters.

In the next step, Jiacheng Group will continue to be guided by the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, closely focus on the “1375” work deployment of the group company, rely on the central and local cooperation platform, and give full play to the advantages of excellent business management and high-quality real estate development concepts to further expand The scope of cooperation and business development, actively expand, strengthen and optimize the real estate business sector, and constantly promote the “Jiacheng Real Estate” brand, in order to promote the high-quality development of Jiaxing’s real estate industry, accelerate the construction of “two firsts” for Jiaxing, and build the Yangtze River Delta urban agglomeration important central cities to make new and greater contributions.