Jiadalong releases a new mechanical keyboard switch body: G-axis Pro3.0 and 0° silent switch | mechanical keyboard | design_Sina Technology_Sina.com





IT Home News on April 19th, Jiadalong recently held the second factory tour and 2023 new product launch conference, and released the new G-axis Pro3.0 and 0° silent axis.

According to reports, the new G-axis Pro 3.0 continues the condenser lens structure of the G-axis Pro 2.0.G-axis Pro3.0 drives the entire series of mechanical axes to upgrade to 3.0 conduction pinsthe conduction is more reliable, the pins are not easily deformed, and the service life is longer.

The 0° silent axis uses the special mute effect of the Q bomb upper cover double shoulder mute pad and the bottom four mute pads, and also has the technical support of a new dual-track stable structure.release 0 noise. Used on a mechanical keyboard, it is equivalent to a self-contained shaft pad, which solves the trouble of an external shaft pad.

In addition, Jiadalong also announcedHot-swap 2.0 all-round upgrade: Point elastic contact makes the contact conduction more reliable; the new design of the buckle and the PCB contact surface are flat, not easy to deform and more stable; the convex rib limit improves the structural strength, making the plastic parts and terminals closer and prevents shaking; over-tin position The unique design makes the soldering of the terminal easier to tin, and the soldering is stronger; the plug-in life is upgraded to 50,000+ times, allowing users to freely change the shaft without worry.



