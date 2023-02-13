Home Business Jiading International Group (08153) released the results of the first three quarters. The loss attributable to shareholders of HK$17.574 million turned from profit to loss on a year-on-year basis_Sina Finance_Sina.com
Business

Jiading International Group (08153) released the results of the first three quarters. The loss attributable to shareholders of HK$17.574 million turned from profit to loss on a year-on-year basis_Sina Finance_Sina.com

by admin
Jiading International Group (08153) released the results of the first three quarters. The loss attributable to shareholders of HK$17.574 million turned from profit to loss on a year-on-year basis_Sina Finance_Sina.com

Jiading International Group(08153) released the third quarter results for the nine months ended December 31, 2022. During the period, the group achieved a revenue of HK$58.155 million, a year-on-year decrease of 4.51%; the loss attributable to shareholders was HK$17.574 million, which was attributable to shareholders in the same period last year The profit was 4.628 million Hong Kong dollars, turning profit into loss year-on-year; the basic loss per share was 2.1 Hong Kong cents.

The announcement stated that the turn from profit to loss was mainly due to the substantial increase in financing and administrative costs during the period.

Open an account for stock trading to enjoy benefits, deposit 188 yuan to draw a red envelope, 100% winning!

Massive information, accurate interpretation, all in the Sina Finance APP

See also  ҵǰͬ20 ɼΪη_ƱƵ_֤ȯ֮

You may also like

Resolution 13 of 06/02/2023 – Appointment of Avv....

Borsa Milano the shares to buy today 13...

Regional elections, exit poll at 3 pm. According...

Salvini attacks after the Sanremo disaster. “Reflection on...

Borsa Tokyo -0,88%, yen volatile. In Asia focus...

Saipem, another 860 million coming from the banks

Changan UNI-V Smart Electric iDD, UNI-K Smart Electric...

Sanremo, Mengoni invited to Kiev by Zelensky: “It...

Wall Street restarts after the worst week for...

Wall Street predicts that the new governor of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy