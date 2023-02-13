Jiading International Group(08153) released the third quarter results for the nine months ended December 31, 2022. During the period, the group achieved a revenue of HK$58.155 million, a year-on-year decrease of 4.51%; the loss attributable to shareholders was HK$17.574 million, which was attributable to shareholders in the same period last year The profit was 4.628 million Hong Kong dollars, turning profit into loss year-on-year; the basic loss per share was 2.1 Hong Kong cents.

The announcement stated that the turn from profit to loss was mainly due to the substantial increase in financing and administrative costs during the period.

Open an account for stock trading to enjoy benefits, deposit 188 yuan to draw a red envelope, 100% winning!