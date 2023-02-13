Recently, major authoritative fund rating agencies have successively announced the latest public offering fund rating results. According to the rating results of Ji’an Jinxin Fund Evaluation Center, as of the end of 2022, GF Fund has obtained a five-year five-star rating in four major areas including stock type, hybrid type, secondary debt, and QDII, showing that it is more comprehensive in different markets at home and abroad. Comprehensive investment management strength. Based on the rating results of the six authoritative rating agencies, 66 products of GF Fund have received five-star ratings.

According to the data, Ji’an Jinxin adopts the rating principle of horizontal comparison on the basis of classification for the evaluation of fund management companies. Different aspects of risk-return characteristics are compared horizontally to generate standard scores, and then the scores of different aspects of risk-return characteristics are evaluated comprehensively. Choose different evaluations for different types of funds to form a comprehensive index system: money market funds with low risk, pure debt funds and primary bond funds mainly examine the profitability and performance stability of funds; Part of the secondary market investment requires further investigation of its anti-risk ability on the basis of profitability and performance stability; equity asset funds such as stocks and mixed funds can actively carry out asset allocation, so in terms of profitability, In addition to the two aspects of anti-risk ability, the focus is on the fund manager’s stock selection and timing ability; index funds, the type of operation is passive investment operation, so the focus is on the index replication and tracking capabilities of the fund; QDII funds examine their profitability, anti-risk capability and performance stability. In addition, each type will examine the appropriateness of the scale of the fund company’s managed products under that type, and for the management of hybrid and stock-type products, it will additionally examine the performance comparison benchmark deviation of the fund company’s products.

In terms of three-year ratings, as of December 31, 2022, GF Fund has been awarded the “three-year comprehensive 5A rating”, “three-year active equity hybrid 5A rating” and “three-year active bond 5A rating” by the fund manager of Tianxiang Investment Co., Ltd. “, and also won the three-year five-star rating of China Merchants Securities’ comprehensive investment ability, active equity investment ability, and passive investment ability.

In terms of specific products, a total of 66 products under GF Fund have been awarded by Morningstar (China) Fund Research Center, China Galaxy Securities Fund Research Center, China Merchants Securities, Financial Product Research Center of Haitong Securities Research Institute, Tianxiang Investment Advisory Fund Evaluation Center, Ji’an Five-star ratings from six major institutions including Jinxin Fund Research Center, and product types cover active equity, fixed income, overseas, passive and other major fields.

Among them, GF Multi-Factor Mix managed by Tang Xiaobin and Yang Dong, GF Xinxiang Flexible Allocation Mix A managed by Zheng Chengran, GF High-end Manufacturing Stock A managed by Lin Yingrui, GF Ruiyi Leading Mix A and GF Multi-Strategy Mix managed by Lin Yingrui won the top six awards. Institutional five-star rating “Grand Slam”. (CIS)