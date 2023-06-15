Home » Jianbei Miaomiao (02161) released its annual results, the profit attributable to shareholders was HK$57.093 million, an increase of 132% year-on-year, and the final dividend was HK2.5 cents per share_Business Channel_证券星
(Original title: Jianbei Miaomiao (02161) released its annual results with a profit attributable to shareholders of HK$57.093 million, an increase of 132% year-on-year, and a final dividend of 2.5 HK cents per share)

Zhitong Finance APP News, Jianbei Miaomiao (02161) released its annual results for the year ended March 31, 2023, with revenue of HK$520.3 million, a year-on-year increase of 28.1%; profit attributable to the company’s equity holders was HK$57.093 million, a year-on-year increase of 132% %; The basic profit per share is 6.41 Hong Kong cents, and the proposed final dividend is 2.5 Hong Kong cents per share.

The substantial increase in consolidated profit for the period was mainly attributable to the gradual relaxation of the COVID-19 restrictions in Hong Kong throughout the financial year, which gradually improved the retail consumption atmosphere. Such developments have contributed to the gradual recovery of the Group’s overall sales, resulting in a significant increase in revenue, while the sales of its cross-border e-commerce platform in China have also grown strongly.

In addition, the Group maintains a healthy financial position through strict cost management. With a solid cash balance, the Group is fully capable of maintaining its ability to continue as a going concern and facilitate future growth.

