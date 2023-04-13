Jiangmen Daily News (Reporter/He Rong) On April 12, Jianghai District held a symposium on outstanding enterprises and outstanding entrepreneurs, and invited 8 enterprise representatives and enterprises in Jianghai District who were rated as Jiangmen Excellent Enterprises and Jiangmen Excellent Entrepreneurs Let companies work together to find good strategies for high-quality development, let enterprises stand in the “C position” and play the leading role, and boost confidence in development. District Party Committee Secretary Nie Jiawei attended the meeting and delivered a speech, District Party Committee Deputy Secretary and District Mayor Zheng Danhui presided over the meeting.

At the symposium, Tian Jiping, Liu Xiao, Li Yue, Shi Chunbo, Ding Xuemei, Xie Sheng, Zhu Zhenhua, Ma Juntao and other entrepreneurs and business representatives combined their respective development realities, spoke enthusiastically, talked about achievements and goals, and made proposals for the work of the district committee and the district government. suggestions. Nie Jiawei interacted with them from time to time, carefully recorded their opinions and suggestions, and asked relevant departments to study and solve them in a timely manner.

Nie Jiawei expressed his sincere congratulations to the enterprises and entrepreneurs who were rated as Jiangmen Excellent Enterprises and Jiangmen Outstanding Entrepreneurs, and expressed his sincere gratitude to them for their contributions to Jianghai’s economic and social development in the past year, and hoped to work together with enterprises to promote Jianghai’s high-quality economic and social development.

Nie Jiawei pointed out that in the past, Jianghai enterprises were full of tenacity, and the government and enterprises worked together to overcome difficulties and strive for the first place, making positive contributions to Jianghai’s economic and social development; in the future, I hope that Jianghai enterprises will boost their confidence and go all out to fight for economic and development The government and enterprises work hand in hand to promote economic recovery and continuously promote high-quality development to achieve greater results and greater progress.

Nie Jiawei emphasized that the key to overall planning and promotion of high-quality development must be grasped. One is to focus on and cultivate innovative thinking. On the one hand, we must persist in scientific and technological innovation, continuously improve the transformation and industrialization of scientific and technological achievements, and enhance our core competitiveness. On the other hand, to promote concept innovation, enterprises must change their marketing concepts and develop more marketing platforms; the government must change its service concept, actively help enterprises find and solve problems, and help enterprises to go deep and solid on the road of high-quality development. The second is to do a good job in safe production. Enterprises should effectively shoulder the main responsibility for safety production, improve the safety production system and mechanism, and implement safety responsibility to every position and every link in the production process. The third is to optimize the business environment. Departments at all levels should, as always, be the strong backing for the development of the enterprise, caring and supporting the development of the enterprise, and wholeheartedly escorting the development of Jianghai enterprises; improving enterprise support policies, and doing a good job in cultivating and developing local enterprises while recruiting large and strong enterprises Support; to optimize the special classes for enterprise services, unblock the communication channels between the government and enterprises, closely follow up the demands of enterprises, and do everything possible to solve the problems of enterprise development.

Nie Jiawei encouraged enterprises to strengthen their confidence, take root in Jianghai, forge ahead, become bigger and stronger, and strive to achieve better and faster development. It is hoped that the majority of entrepreneurs will maintain strategic focus, concentrate on the main business, gather resources, and promote the development of enterprises in a down-to-earth manner; continue to strengthen the construction of talent teams, work hard on talent introduction, training, and retention, and build talent advantages for high-quality regional development; Give full play to the advantages of extensive network resources and abundant information resources, improve the industrial chain, expand the supply chain, attract more high-quality enterprises from the upstream and downstream of the industrial chain to gather in Jianghai, and share the dividends of industrial agglomeration development.

District leaders Zeng Li, Mo Zhaohan, Liu Hongjie and Cen Mingfeng attended the symposium.