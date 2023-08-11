Jianghua Yao Autonomous County Builds a 100 Billion Motor Industry Cluster, Promoting High-Quality Development of Industrial Clusters

Jianghua Yao Autonomous County Continues to Drive High-Quality Development of Motor Industry Cluster

Jianghua Yao Autonomous County, with the aim of building a 100 billion motor industry cluster, has been making continuous efforts to optimize the business environment and promote innovation and integration. The county has been focused on project construction, platform carriers, and innovation to stimulate precise investment promotion in the motor industry. These efforts have resulted in the promotion of high-quality development in industrial clusters.

Hunan Fenghui Electric Co., Ltd., located in Jianghua, is experiencing a surge in orders. As a national high-tech enterprise, Fenghui Motor specializes in the design, development, and production of various types of micro motors such as ferrite permanent magnet DC motors, brushless DC motors, and induction motors. Their worm shaft drive DC micro motors hold a market share of approximately 70% in the field of massage equipment motors. Currently, the company’s production is at full capacity every day as the orders keep pouring in.

“Our orders have significantly increased this year. We produce around 1.5 million motors per month, with an output value of about 300 million yuan. This represents a 20% growth compared to last year,” said Yang Yongquan, Deputy General Manager of Hunan Fenghui Motor Co., Ltd. Since the company’s establishment in Jianghua in 2017, its production capacity has skyrocketed, from an initial transitional factory building to a sprawling “Park within a Garden” spanning an area of ​​100,000 square meters. This concentration of motor industry enterprises has facilitated convenient supply and sales, with local sourcing of upstream and downstream raw materials. The enterprises also engage in OEM business with each other, achieving synergy and complementing one another’s orders.

Motivated by the benefits of motor industry clusters, more motor companies are choosing to settle in Jianghua. Hunan Dekang Zhizhi Electric Co., Ltd., a company specializing in the research, development, design, production, and sales of electrical appliances, is among them. The company broke ground for its research and development center in June this year. Once the production workshop is completed and operational, the export volume is expected to reach 200 million US dollars, with tax revenues totaling 9 million yuan. “As a business in the field of small home appliances, being part of the motor industry chain here has been highly advantageous. The government has provided us with significant support, such as the motor research and development plan, which has greatly enhanced the technology of our products. We are very confident in our future development,” said Zou Deming, Chairman of Hunan Dekang Zhizhi Electric Co., Ltd.

Currently, there are a total of 64 motor industry chain enterprises in the Jianghua High-tech Zone, showcasing a trend of “group landing, alliance-style settlement, and chain-style development.” In 2020, the Jianghua Intelligent Small Household Appliance Motor Industry Cluster was selected as a provincial-level characteristic industrial cluster for small and medium-sized industrial enterprises. The vision for 2035 is to gather 300 motor companies, achieve an output value of 100 billion yuan, and generate tax revenue exceeding 2 billion yuan.

With its continuous efforts to optimize the business environment and support the motor industry, Jianghua Yao Autonomous County is poised to become a major hub for motor manufacturing, bringing further economic growth and development to the region.

