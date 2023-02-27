500)this.width=500″ align=”center” hspace=”10″ vspace=”10″ rel=”nofollow”/>

Yiche News On February 26, Jiangnan U2 was officially launched, priced at RMB 56,800 to RMB 98,800. The new car is positioned as a pure electric small car. It is the first product built on the J-Smart 1.0 pure electric platform of Jiangnan Motors. The CLTC cruising range is 151 kilometers, 305 kilometers, and 406 kilometers respectively. It is equipped with electric motors with a power of 55 kW and 80 kW. , using lithium iron phosphate battery.