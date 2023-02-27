15
500)this.width=500″ align=”center” hspace=”10″ vspace=”10″ rel=”nofollow”/>
technology, which has good air permeability and wear resistance, which improves the comfort. The roof skylight has a lighting area of up to 1.24 square meters, which can block 96% of ultraviolet rays. The luggage compartment has a volume of 300L. After the second row of seats is folded down, it can be further expanded to 750L.
Yiche News On February 26, Jiangnan U2 was officially launched, priced at RMB 56,800 to RMB 98,800. The new car is positioned as a pure electric small car. It is the first product built on the J-Smart 1.0 pure electric platform of Jiangnan Motors. The CLTC cruising range is 151 kilometers, 305 kilometers, and 406 kilometers respectively. It is equipped with electric motors with a power of 55 kW and 80 kW. , using lithium iron phosphate battery.
See also OnePlus and Disney have cooperated to launch the OnePlus 10T Marvel Edition package in India- Page 1- Mobile phone comprehensive area discussion area
See also FOL Trading USA: episode of 02.11.2022