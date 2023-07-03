Jiangsu Holds Successful ‘Hundred Cities and Thousand Gardens Tour’ in Changzhou, Promotes Industrial Internet Industry Chain Party Building

Changzhou Successfully Hosts “Hundred Cities and Thousand Gardens Tour” Event and Industrial Internet Industry Chain Promotion Conference

Under the guidance of the Jiangsu Provincial Department of Industry and Information Technology, the Jiangsu “Hundred Cities and Thousand Gardens Tour” Changzhou Station Event and the Changzhou Industrial Internet Industry Chain Party Building Promotion Conference were successfully held.

The event, hosted by the Organization Department of the Changzhou Municipal Committee of the Communist Party of China and Changzhou Industry and Information Technology Bureau, with co-organization by Changzhou Branch of China Mobile Communications Group Jiangsu Co., Ltd., had a theme of “Digital Chain Party Building Smart Future”.

Qiao Yizhe, second-level inspector of the Jiangsu Provincial Department of Industry and Information Technology, Fang Qinzhen, deputy director of the Organization Department of the Changzhou Municipal Committee of the Communist Party of China, and Shen Xinfeng, deputy director of the Changzhou Industry and Information Technology Bureau, attended the event. Members of the Party Committee of Changzhou Industrial Internet Industry Chain, relevant persons in charge of Changzhou Industrial Internet Industry Chain authorities, manufacturing enterprises, service enterprises, and ecological institutions also participated in the event.

In his welcome speech, Shen Xinfeng, deputy director of Changzhou Industry and Information Technology Bureau, expressed his warm welcome to the guests and highlighted the achievements of Changzhou’s industrial economic operation, particularly in the new energy industry and the industrial Internet innovation and development. He also emphasized the practical results of party building work in the industrial Internet industry chain. He pledged to continue exploring effective practices and ensuring high-quality development through high-quality party building.

During his speech, Qiao Yizhe, the second-level inspector of the Jiangsu Provincial Department of Industry and Information Technology, highly commended Changzhou’s practice of integrating and promoting the “Hundred Cities, Thousand Gardens” activity and the party building work of the industrial Internet industry chain. He put forward four suggestions for the innovation and development of the Internet, including strengthening technical support, enhancing innovation leadership, deepening integrated applications, and optimizing the industrial ecology.

The event saw the signing ceremony of the industrial Internet partner framework agreement with Changzhou Mobile and Beijing Venus Information Security Technology Co., Ltd. The strategic cooperation agreement focuses on the application of typical industrial Internet security scenarios to expand the security market.

Furthermore, the event included the awarding ceremony of the characteristic party building positions of the industrial Internet industry chain and the appointment ceremony of the Changzhou Industrial Internet Industry Chain Red Gang Group. Changzhou Mobile, along with four other units, was awarded the “Changzhou Industrial Internet Industry Chain Characteristic Party Building Positions”. Changzhou Mobile Industrial Internet experts were appointed as members of the Red Gang of the Industrial Internet industry chain.

Chen Dongsheng, Secretary of the Party Committee of Changzhou Mobile, delivered a special party class on the theme of “Red Gene Red Inheritance”. By telling the story of red communication, he encouraged all personnel to inherit the red gene and transform it into a powerful driving force for the development of the industrial Internet industry.

The event highlighted the establishment of the Changzhou Industrial Internet Industry Chain Party Committee, initiated by the Changzhou Municipal Industry and Information Technology Bureau under the guidance of the Jiangsu Provincial Department of Industry and Information Technology and the Organization Department of the Changzhou Municipal Party Committee. This committee aims to integrate the resources of the government, enterprises, and service providers, and build an interactive and mutual promotion exchange platform. The committee also aims to deeply participate in the digital transformation of parks and enterprises and solve the problem of synergy among enterprises in the industrial chain.

Changzhou Mobile actively integrates into the industry chain, aligning the enterprise development route with the overall local development. The company deepens party building and innovation and implements theme practice activities to effectively transform party building work into an advantage in industrial development. Changzhou Mobile has been actively promoting the intelligent transformation and digitalization of industrial enterprises and creating influential 5G+ industrial Internet benchmark projects, contributing significantly to the construction of Changzhou’s new energy capital.

