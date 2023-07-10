Jiashan County Welcomes New Provincial-Certified Small and Micro Enterprise Park: Hanhong Libo Fashion Display Technology Industrial Park

Jiashan County in Zhejiang Province has recently added another reputable small and micro enterprise park to its list. The Hanhong Libo Fashion Display Technology Industrial Park in Xitang Town has been approved by the Zhejiang Province Small and Micro Enterprise Park Work Joint Conference Office, making it the eleventh park in the county to receive this certification.

With the addition of the Hanhong Libo Fashion Display Technology Industrial Park, Jiashan County now boasts a total of 16 small and micro enterprise parks recognized by the province. The park is strategically located on Xihan Avenue in Xitang Town and covers a vast area of 67,000 square meters. It features nine standard factory buildings, one office building, design workshops, and staff dormitory buildings.

The park primarily focuses on the display props industry, serving as a support system for renowned fashion brands both domestically and internationally. Currently, 38 related enterprises have already settled in the park. In 2022, the park’s operations are projected to generate an impressive operating income of 320 million yuan and contribute 12.5 million yuan in tax revenue.

To ensure efficient and safe management, the Hanhong Libo Fashion Display Technology Industrial Park has established an independent management agency called Zhejiang Hanhong Libo Industrial Co., Ltd. This agency is equipped with qualified professionals in safety production management, fire management, emergency safety management, engineering, and more. In addition, the park has set up a comprehensive management office and coordination center to oversee daily operations and facilitate smooth functioning of the park.

The addition of the Hanhong Libo Fashion Display Technology Industrial Park to Jiashan County’s portfolio of small and micro enterprise parks highlights the region’s commitment to fostering a supportive environment for businesses. These parks play a crucial role in promoting economic growth, creating employment opportunities, and attracting investments. As Jiashan County continues to attract and nurture such parks, it looks poised for further development and prosperity in the future.