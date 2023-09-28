Jiaxing City Leads Zhejiang Province in New Materials Breakthroughs

Accumulate and make progress! Jiaxing City’s first batch of new materials identification achieved historic breakthrough

Jiaxing City, located in Zhejiang Province, has achieved a historic breakthrough in the identification of new materials. The Municipal Economic and Information Bureau announced that the city’s first batch of new materials has been recognized and promoted, marking a significant step in promoting the industrialization and large-scale application of new materials.

In recent years, Jiaxing City has placed great emphasis on the research and development of new materials, aiming to improve the basic industrial capabilities and modernization level of the industrial chain. Through encouraging enterprises to independently develop, introduce, and absorb new materials, the city has seen remarkable progress.

The Provincial Department of Economics and Information Technology recently announced the list of the first batch of new materials in Zhejiang Province for the year 2023. Out of the 57 new materials products selected, 15 were from Jiaxing City, making it the top city in the province in terms of the number of selections. Among the 15 selected, 5 were chosen as the first batch of new materials at the national level, while the remaining 10 were selected into the provincial first batch. These achievements represent the best results in recent years.

Looking ahead, the Municipal Economic and Information Bureau plans to implement the major decisions and arrangements of the provincial party committee and government. It aims to build a global advanced manufacturing base, following the “Implementation Plan for Jiaxing City to Build a Global New Material Advanced Manufacturing Cluster (2023-2025)”. The bureau will also focus on promoting the integrated development of new materials industry clusters through activities such as new materials industry chain docking.

Additionally, the bureau will continue to support the application of the first batch of new materials. It will provide follow-up services for products that have received the provincial recognition. Building upon the foundation and industrial advantages of the city’s new materials industry, the bureau will formulate plans for the first batch of municipal new materials. It will introduce new certification and management measures, while strengthening policy support and service guarantees. The city aims to further expand and enhance its new materials industry.

The breakthrough in Jiaxing City’s new materials identification signifies a significant milestone in the city’s industrial development. It not only demonstrates the city’s commitment to innovation and technological advancement but also sets a solid foundation for the future growth of the new materials industry. With continued support and initiatives, Jiaxing City is poised to become a global leader in new materials manufacturing and application.

