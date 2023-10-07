Jiaxing Implements Audit Recommendations to Enhance Management of State-Owned Public Housing

Jiaxing, China – The Jiaxing Municipal Housing and Urban-Rural Development Bureau has taken significant steps towards standardized management of state-owned directly managed public housing in urban areas. Following the recommendations from an audit conducted in 2022, the bureau has issued a notice to strengthen the management of these housing units.

The audit, carried out by the Jiaxing Municipal Audit Bureau, revealed several issues regarding the state-owned directly managed public housing in Jiaxing’s urban area. It was found that these units had been sublet or left vacant for extended periods of time, with no established clearing mechanism or foundation. The audit recommended the establishment of a robust management system and improvements in basic management work, pricing decision-making mechanisms, conditions for renewal and vacation, and efficiency in the use of directly managed public housing.

Responding to the audit’s findings and recommendations, the Jiaxing Municipal Housing and Urban-Rural Development Bureau has taken prompt action. They have released a notice titled “Notice on Strengthening the Management of State-owned Directly Managed Public Housing in Urban Areas,” which aims to standardize the management of these properties.

The notice focuses on three key areas. Firstly, it clarifies the management responsibilities of directly managed public housing, designating the Jiaxing Real Estate and Housing Security Management Service Center as the unit responsible for daily management services, including rental management, safety maintenance, and use and disposal.

Secondly, it emphasizes the implementation of classified management for directly managed public housing. While respecting historical aspects and protecting the rights of lessees, these properties will be divided into different management methods, including lease certificate management, agreement rental management, and market-based lease management. This approach aims to maintain and increase the value of state-owned assets.

Lastly, the notice emphasizes the need to strengthen overall process management for directly managed public housing. This involves clearly outlining the process for lease contracts, rent collection, house use, and disposal. By comprehensively improving the standardization level of management, the Jiaxing Municipal Housing and Urban-Rural Development Bureau aims to address the weaknesses in the management of state-owned directly managed public housing.

These measures have been well received by the public, who hope that the standardized management practices will lead to better utilization of the state-owned directly managed public housing units in Jiaxing’s urban area. The Jiaxing Municipal Housing and Urban-Rural Development Bureau is committed to implementing these measures effectively and ensuring that state-owned directly managed public housing serves its intended purpose in the community.

