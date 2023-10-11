Jiaxing Implements “Three Innovations” to Combat Corruption and Standardize State-Owned Enterprise Procurement

Jiaxing, a city in China, has implemented “three innovations” to standardize state-owned enterprise procurement and build a strong defense against corruption. The Jiaxing Municipal State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission, along with five other departments, released the “Jiaxing Municipal State-owned Enterprise Procurement Management Implementation Measures (Trial)” on September 14. This is the first unified procurement management system for municipal state-owned enterprises in Jiaxing.

The new measures clarify the procurement code of conduct for state-owned enterprises at the institutional level. It classifies procurement into three types: paid goods, projects, and services, further dividing these into five categories based on the purchase amount. This ensures that the procurement behavior of state-owned enterprises is fully managed and covers all aspects. The measures also emphasize the importance of supplier and expert management, establishing a blacklist system to ensure efficient and high-quality procurement.

This move comes as a response to the procurement problems exposed by state-owned enterprises and the rectification requirements of the provincial party committee inspections. The Jiaxing Municipal State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission aims to standardize procurement behaviors by integrating scattered procurement management methods and referring to the experiences of other cities like Shenzhen, Hangzhou, and Huzhou.

Moreover, Jiaxing has leveraged digital technology in its procurement efforts. The Jiaxing Municipal Property Rights Company has developed the “Hecai Lian” comprehensive procurement service platform, which was launched on September 26. The platform provides state-owned enterprises with procurement services for goods, services, and engineering projects below a certain quota. Through the integration of information technology and corporate procurement scenarios, the platform enables full-process online transactions, from project establishment to contract performance evaluation. This digital standardization of procurement behavior aims to enhance supervision and management while reducing transaction costs.

By transitioning state-owned enterprise procurement to the “Hecai Lian” platform, Jiaxing aims to achieve transparency and efficiency in the procurement process. The platform allows for procurement traces, information disclosure, process traceability, and visual management. This shift marks the city’s new journey towards “Internet + Procurement,” utilizing management innovation to break spatial and geographical restrictions. It creates an open and transparent transaction environment for municipal state-owned enterprise procurement and contributes to the high-quality development of state-owned enterprises.

With these “three innovations,” Jiaxing sets a precedent in standardizing state-owned enterprise procurement and building a strong defense against corruption. The city aims to ensure clean and efficient procurement practices while promoting the growth and development of state-owned enterprises.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

