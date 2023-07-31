Jiaxing Technician College Students Shine in 2023 Belt and Road and BRICS Skills Competition

Pick gold and silver! Students of Jiaxing Technician College achieved great results in the 2023 Belt and Road and BRICS Skills Development and Technology Innovation Competition

Jiaxing Technician College has reason to celebrate as its students have excelled in the 2023 Belt and Road and BRICS National Skills Development and Technology Innovation Competition. The competition, which focused on Industrial Robot Digital Twin Technology and System Integration, was held in Fuzhou and saw the participation of 66 teams from across China.

Two teams from Jiaxing Technician College, led by Dai Huangfeng, Zhu Hao, and Zhang Hantao, showcased their skills and expertise in the competition. Wang Xin and Yu Daiming from the 21st industrial robot class clinched the first prize in their group, while He Mingkai and Du Jiazhe from the 20th industrial robot class secured the second prize.

The competition, hosted by the Chinese Council of the BRICS Business Council, the Belt and Road Initiative and the BRICS Skills Development International Alliance, and the China Association for Science and Technology, aimed to assess the participants’ abilities in the virtual debugging of industrial robot systems. The competition covered various tasks, including gluing, palletizing, sorting, assembly, and multi-process processing. The contestants had to cooperate with each other to complete the virtual debugging within a limited time frame.

Jiaxing Technician College has a strong focus on intelligent manufacturing and is committed to integrating profession and industry. The college aims to utilize the competition results to drive key core technology breakthroughs in the field of intelligent manufacturing and develop international and digital fusion skills courses. By doing so, the college aims to further enhance the level of construction of industrial robot professional groups.

The success of the students in this competition highlights the dedication and expertise of Jiaxing Technician College in preparing its students for the future. The college will continue to nurture and develop the skills of its students, ensuring they are ready to meet the challenges of the rapidly evolving world of technology and industry.

