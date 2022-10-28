Home Business Jidu Auto Robot Releases Automotive Intelligence Trend Accelerates
Business

Jidu Auto Robot Releases Automotive Intelligence Trend Accelerates

by admin
Jidu Auto Robot Releases Automotive Intelligence Trend Accelerates

Share to WeChat

Open WeChat, click “Discover” at the bottom,
Use “Scan” to share webpages to Moments.

First Financial 2022-10-28 10:42:58

Editor in charge: Zhu Mengyun

Jidu Automobile, co-founded by Baidu and Geely, released the first limited edition of the ROBO-01 lunar probe last night. Jidu said that the limited edition of the lunar probe will be delivered in 2023. As a “car robot” that has attracted widespread market attention, this car has eliminated complex physical buttons, and users can control various functions of the vehicle with voice. The hardware features a sense of future technology, and is also equipped with a high-performance active lift tail, 2 liftable lidars, a U-shaped folding steering wheel, smart lights, and liftable satellite speakers.

Jidu Auto Robot Releases Automotive Intelligence Trend Accelerates

Jidu Automobile, co-founded by Baidu and Geely, released the first limited edition of the ROBO-01 lunar probe last night. Jidu said that the limited edition of the lunar probe will be delivered in 2023. As a “car robot” that has attracted widespread market attention, this car has eliminated complex physical buttons, and users can control various functions of the vehicle with voice. The hardware features a sense of future technology, and is also equipped with a high-performance active lift tail, 2 liftable lidars, a U-shaped folding steering wheel, smart lights, and liftable satellite speakers.

This content is original by Yicai, and the copyright belongs to Yicai. Without the written authorization of CBN, it may not be used in any way, including reprinting, excerpting, copying or creating mirror images. Yicai.com reserves the right to pursue legal liability of infringers. For authorization, please contact Yicai Copyright Department: 021-22002972 or 021-22002335; [email protected]

See also  Total: green light from shareholders to change name to TotalEnergies

You may also like

The Pro Max version is also down! iPhone...

The Cantiere delle Marche becomes an Austrian majority

Understanding Trading Platforms With Special Algorithms

Piazza Affari closes down, Eni runs in the...

Crude Oil Weekly Review: The sharp drop in...

Bostrico, 20 thousand hectares of damaged woods: epidemic...

Demand has increased, large orders have continued, and...

21Shares: here is the methodology to select the...

Golden Week Commentary: The decline in the price...

Red meat and wine will not be penalized...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy