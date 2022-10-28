Share to WeChat Open WeChat, click “Discover” at the bottom,

First Financial 2022-10-28

Jidu Automobile, co-founded by Baidu and Geely, released the first limited edition of the ROBO-01 lunar probe last night. Jidu said that the limited edition of the lunar probe will be delivered in 2023. As a “car robot” that has attracted widespread market attention, this car has eliminated complex physical buttons, and users can control various functions of the vehicle with voice. The hardware features a sense of future technology, and is also equipped with a high-performance active lift tail, 2 liftable lidars, a U-shaped folding steering wheel, smart lights, and liftable satellite speakers.

Jidu Auto Robot Releases Automotive Intelligence Trend Accelerates