Jimdo: Smaller team and new product should bring turnaround

Since Matthias Henze founded the startup Jimdo in 2007, it has been known as a website builder. The focus of the Hamburg provider from the start: self-employed and small companies. And even if this offer still represents the core of the company to this day – “the website is the most important thing for most customers,” says Henze – the Jimdo offer has changed significantly in more than 15 years.

With its own shop system and most recently its own banking solution, Henze has long since established its company as a service provider for digital business ideas. Now he’s going one step further: “We’re launching a new complete package of digital tools and business coaching to make things much easier,” says Henze. Jimdo should become the “one-stop shop for founders in the first company phases”.

In the future with business coaching

As soon as they sign up for the package, they are guided through a step-by-step process, explains the Jimdo founder. In order to help them to flesh out their idea, Jimdo will in future offer business coaching in personal meetings and regular check-ins with specialists. According to this, founders should lay the foundation for their business with a logo, a domain, a professional website and a business bank account.

With offers for search engine optimization, legally compliant terms and conditions or imprint as well as CRM functions for customer care or legally compliant e-mail marketing, Henze is positioning his company as a full-service provider for company foundations. At the same time, however, the founder emphasizes that Jimdo differs significantly from providers financed in the billions, such as Stripe, which comes from the USA and is also active in Germany. “These offers are very clearly aimed at rapidly scalable business models; we deliberately set a different focus,” says Henze.

Two waves of layoffs in 2022

The Jimdo founder is driving the stronger positioning of his company against the background of a difficult 2022 financial year. Henze had to cut jobs twice last year: At business peaks during the pandemic, Jimdo employed around 340 people, today there are still 250.

It is not the first time that Henze has adapted his company’s business model. Because pure website providers such as Wix or Squarespace had become too powerful, a quarter of the employees had to leave in 2017, while Jimdo took the first steps towards business people. Since a financing round of 25 million euros in 2015, the company has financed itself from its own business, and it should stay that way, according to Henze.

