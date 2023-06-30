Home » Jimmy Choo leaves Safilo for Luxottica. The new collection is coming in 2024
Jimmy Choo leaves Safilo for Luxottica. The new collection is coming in 2024

Jimmy Choo leaves Safilo for Luxottica. The new collection is coming in 2024

Jimmy Choo in partnership with EssilorLuxottica until 2028, the new collection is coming

EssilorLuxottica e Jimmy Choo announce in a note that they have signed an exclusive licensing agreement for the design, production and global distribution of branded eyewear Jimmy Choo. The agreement, effective from 1 January 2024, will be in force until 31 December 2028, with an automatic renewal option for an additional five years.

The first collection will be available on the market starting from the first quarter of 2024. “The agreement – underlines a note – combines the strong sense of glamor and the playfully audacious spirit of Jimmy Choo with the craftsmanship, the capacity for innovation and the skills of EssilorLuxottica“. The collections will be developed under the guidance of Jimmy Choo’s creative director, Sandra Choi.

