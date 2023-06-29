Jin Jiang Hotel (China): Grasp the New Opportunity of Industrial Transformation and Tell a New Story about the Diversification of Mid-to-High-end Circuits_Business Channel_证券星

(Original title: Jin Jiang Hotel (China): Grasp the new opportunity of industrial transformation and tell a new story about the diversification of mid-to-high-end tracks)

On June 28, the 12th Meadin Brand Development Conference kicked off in Shanghai. On the first day of the 2023 China Tourism Accommodation Brand Summit, Meadin MBI annual research results were released, and Jin Jiang Hotel (China) won the “Special Contribution Enterprise of the Tourism and Accommodation Industry of the Year” Award. As a leader in the industry, Jin Jiang Hotels (China) CEO Chang Kaikai was invited to give a keynote speech, and conducted in-depth exchanges with industry peers and investors around the topic of “How to Tell Diversified New Stories in Mid-to-High-End Circuits”.

Entering the “Thousand Stores Era”, mid-to-high-end hotels embrace a new development model

Relevant data reports show that the total revenue of my country’s mid-to-high-end chain hotels will jump from 19.5 billion yuan in 2016 to 70.8 billion yuan in 2022, and the compound annual growth rate far exceeds that of economy and luxury hotels. “Looking at the entire industry, it has shifted from the traffic era to the quality era. Consumers are more assertive and their consumption concepts are more diverse. The high growth rate of mid-to-high-end hotels on the consumption side just proves this.” At the beginning of the speech, Chang Kai The future development potential and trend of the mid-to-high-end hotel track are demonstrated with a series of data.

In recent years, it has become the collective consensus of the hotel industry to develop the mid-to-high-end hotel market. The proportion of mid-to-high-end hotel rooms in the national hotel industry will increase by 25% from 2018 to 2022. This year, the mature mid-to-high-end brands of domestic leading hotel groups have successively exceeded 1,000 stores. For example, the Vienna International Hotel under Jin Jiang Hotel (China) has opened In March, it officially entered the “Thousand Stores Era”.

“There is still a lot of room for development in the mid-to-high-end hotel track. The industry has ushered in a development model that emphasizes branding, professionalism, and operation orientation.” Developing brand matrix; through the three major operation centers, breaking the traditional model of “sub-brand regional management” in the past, carrying out refined management and precise services, and truly realizing cost reduction and efficiency increase; at the same time, relying on the strong platform of Jin Jiang International Group Power support, to accumulate power for the integration of front-end and front-end organizations and brand structure, and truly achieve excellence and strength.

Multi-brand portfolio attack, decisive victory in the new cycle of diversified development

The era of high-speed growth in staking land has passed, and the hotel industry is entering a new cycle that needs to fully match the new needs of consumers and focus on refined and high-quality development. Mid-to-high-end hotel brands that occupy an important position need to step into the track of diversified development and tell new stories in the direction of “personalization” and “diversification”.

At present, in the brand matrix of Jin Jiang Hotels (China), the number of mid-end and high-end brands has reached 80%, covering business travel, vacation, personalized and other rich formats. Among them, there are classic national brands that have been cultivating the market for many years – including Vienna International, Jinjiang Metropolo,

