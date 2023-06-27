Jin Tongling was investigated by the China Securities Regulatory Commission Lawyer: Damaged investors can protect their rights_Stock Channel_证券星星

(Original title: Jin Tongling was investigated by the China Securities Regulatory Commission Lawyer: Damaged investors can protect their rights)

On the evening of June 27, Jin Tongling issued an announcement saying that the company received the “Notice of Case Filing” issued by the China Securities Regulatory Commission on June 27, 2023. Because the company is suspected of violating laws and regulations in information disclosure, according to relevant laws and regulations, the China Securities Regulatory Commission Will decide to file a case against the company.

Jin Tongling said that during the investigation period, the company will actively cooperate with the investigation work of the China Securities Regulatory Commission. The company will continue to pay attention to the progress of the above-mentioned matters, and strictly perform its information disclosure obligations in accordance with regulatory requirements. The above-mentioned matters will not affect the company’s normal production and operation activities.

In this regard, lawyer Wu Lijun told Radar Finance and Economics that if a listed company’s misconduct causes losses to investors, the damaged investors can claim compensation according to law.

According to the “Securities Law” and relevant judicial interpretations, any damaged investors who hold Jintongling shares at the close of trading on June 27, 2023 can sign up through the official account “Leizhuba” (Leizhu code: 01), Participate in claims for free. There are no fees before claiming compensation.

Radar Finance noticed that on April 27 this year, the company issued the “Announcement on the Correction of Major Accounting Errors in the Previous Period”, which showed that the company’s self-examination during the preparation of the 2022 financial statements found that there were major errors in the previous year and made retroactive adjustments, mainly including business accounting. Errors in income, errors in the completion progress of construction contracts; bonuses and other expenses paid were not recorded in a timely manner and production costs were not carried forward; there were receivables without economic substance; underaccrual of estimated liabilities, inventory depreciation reserves and accounts receivable The expected credit loss of the payment; the loss of the long-term pending payment was not accounted for according to the accrual basis; the deduction with the customer was not accounted for in the current period; the 2021 consolidated statement offsets the entry error.

After the retrospective adjustment, the company reduced the undistributed profit at the beginning of 2021 by a total of 468.1142 million yuan, and the net profit in 2021 was adjusted from 19.863 million yuan to -48.0457 million yuan, but the relevant annual financial statements have not been corrected. The company stated that the aforementioned retrospective adjustments will not affect the completion of Shanghai Yuneng Energy Technology Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as Shanghai Yuneng) from 2017 to 2019. The annual review agency issued the “Special Explanation on the Correction of Major Errors in the Previous Period”, and issued a standard unqualified audit report on the company’s 2022 annual financial report.

In this regard, the Shenzhen Stock Exchange requires the company to specify the accounting year, sales contract or project, transaction counterparty, cause of the error, relevant revenue recognition and the situation before and after the correction of the completion progress of the error in the operating income and the completion progress of the construction contract, and The specific items and amounts of the financial statements of each period involved in the error…whether the company may touch the financial delisting risk warning situation and financial delisting indicators stipulated in the “GEM Stock Listing Rules” after retroactive adjustment.

In this regard, Jin Tongling gave a detailed reply on May 24, and said that based on the analysis of relevant data indicators in the company’s annual report disclosed on April 28, 2023, the company currently does not involve delisting risks.

According to Tianyancha data, Jin Tongling was established in 1993, a member of Nantong Industry Holding Group, located in Nantong City, Jiangsu Province, is an enterprise mainly engaged in the electrical machinery and equipment manufacturing industry. The registered capital of the enterprise is RMB 1,489,164,214, which exceeds 99% of the counterparts in Jiangsu Province, and the paid-in capital is RMB 60 million. It has completed a private placement in 2019 with a transaction amount of RMB 800 million. In terms of risk, a total of 1,408 pieces of risk information were found in the company, and 5 pieces of legal proceedings were found; 82 pieces of litigation related, 14 pieces of court announcements, and 1 piece of information on filing a case.