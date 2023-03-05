Caijing Auto News On March 5, according to the Financial Associated Press, Jin Zhuanglong, Minister of Industry and Information Technology, said at the first “Ministerial Passage” that there are many favorable factors for the development of the industrial economy this year-the epidemic prevention and control has achieved a major and decisive victory. Now our The superposition of stock policies and incremental policies will further release the vitality of market entities, release the consumption potential of residents, and release the impetus for industrial upgrading. “The industrial economy is expected to recover and improve, and we are full of confidence in this.” In the next step, we will focus on several tasks:

One is to promote the growth of key industries. Some of the industrial sectors are large in scale and their output value accounts for more than 1% of GDP, such as electronics, automobiles, steel, non-ferrous metals, petrochemicals, etc., which play a vital role in stabilizing growth. We must do everything possible to stabilize these industries.

The second is to increase investment. The “14th Five-Year Plan” has deployed many major projects and major projects, and they must be implemented well to form more physical workloads. At the same time, it is necessary to promote the integration of industry and finance, and encourage financial institutions and capital markets to increase their support for the manufacturing industry. It is necessary to give full play to the leading role of government industrial investment funds and drive social capital to increase investment. At the same time, it is necessary to ensure the service guarantee of foreign investment projects and encourage foreign investment to expand investment in China.

The third is to expand consumption. First of all, it is necessary to stabilize bulk consumption such as new energy vehicles, and at the same time continue to carry out activities for smart home appliances and green building materials to go to the countryside, and promote the actions of the three products of the manufacturing industry (increasing varieties, improving quality, and creating brands).

The fourth is to give full play to local enthusiasm. It is necessary to support the eastern region to accelerate the development of advanced manufacturing industries and consolidate and enhance its export advantages. It is necessary to support the central and western regions to actively undertake industrial transfer and create new growth poles. It is necessary to support the Northeast region in accelerating the transformation and upgrading of traditional industries, develop strategic emerging industries, and at the same time give play to the synergistic effects of Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei, the Yangtze River Delta, and Guangdong, Hong Kong, and Macao.

He said that on this basis, there is another good phenomenon this year: investment in the manufacturing industry has further increased in various places. “We must encourage major industrial provinces to take the lead. At the same time, we support the development of manufacturing industries in various regions and contribute to stable growth.”