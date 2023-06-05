Jingdong 618 “Trade the old for the new” service drives the Huanxin home craze to reduce by 10%, and the new and old ones are in place in one step to save money and worry.

(Original title: Jingdong 618 “Trade the old for the new” service drives the Huanxin home craze to reduce by 10%, and the new and old ones are in place to save money and worry)

With the full opening of Jingdong 618 at 8:00 pm on May 31 in 2023, the majority of consumers have also started a new one-stop super-saving and rejuvenating home experience. In addition to cooperating with domestic and foreign home furnishing brands to bring a wealth of cost-effective goodies, this time JD.com 618 has also upgraded the “trade-in” service for home furnishing categories. Not only is the old-for-new discount 10%, but the mattress also provides a one-step service of free delivery of new ones and old ones. , Smart toilets, bathroom cabinets, showers, etc. provide free delivery, disassembly, installation, cleaning, and transportation services. This money-saving, worry-free and time-saving considerate service has been favored by many consumers. 10 minutes before the start of Jingdong 618, the turnover of products that provide “trade-in” services in the household category increased by more than 3 times year-on-year.

Aunt Li, who lives in Beijing, has long wanted to replace the old toilet at home. However, her children are not around, and she is worried that it will be difficult to remove and dispose of the old toilet after the replacement, so she has not acted for a long time. During the pre-sale period of JD.com 618, I found that the price of replacing the smart toilet was not only more favorable, but also provided a one-stop service to help remove the old toilet, so I placed the order with the mentality of giving it a try. Xiaofu, a post-2000 engineer who received the service order, sent the new smart toilet to Aunt Li’s house. Not only was the dismantling and installation professional and neat, but the follow-up work such as cleaning the ground and disposing of old and waste materials was also very meticulous. , luck in one go. Aunt Li is very satisfied with this: “The whole process is exactly the same as the answer I got when I consulted the customer service online. There is no need to worry about it at all. Thank you, young man, for completing the long-awaited bathroom upgrade.”

Aunt Zhang, who also lives in Beijing, is seriously affected by the lack of support of the old mattress, which seriously affects her sleeping comfort. After lying down for a long time, she feels uncomfortable in her spine. This time, she fell in love with Jingdong 618. “The Xilinmen mattresses that serve the service have also enjoyed a 10% new product subsidy when they are renewed. Due to the large size of the product, JD.com’s Beijing self-operated outlet sent two masters to deliver the product to the door. After the new mattress was placed properly, the two masters directly packed the old mattress and carried out environmental protection treatment, realizing the one-step delivery of the new mattress and the old one, and she did not need to worry about the disposal of the old things at all. The service is full of praise, and I plan to take advantage of the Jingdong 618 discount to renew a few pieces of furniture.

In order to allow more consumers to enjoy comprehensive and considerate services, during JD.com’s 618 period, the “old-for-new” service of the household category was also upgraded simultaneously in terms of product coverage and city coverage. Taking mattresses and smart toilets with the most prominent demand for replacement as examples, nearly 600 JD.com self-operated products in the two categories can enjoy the “old-for-new” subsidy, and the service scope covers Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Shenzhen and other cities. Consumers see the “Old for New” entry on the product details page, and can upload photos of old products according to the prompts, get instant discounts on subsidies, and enjoy a series of services such as door-to-door disassembly and recycling of old products, making it easy to remove the old and welcome the new.

Consumers who have a replacement plan can open the JD.com app and search for “Home Furnishing Trade-in” to go directly to the service venue and enjoy the easy replacement experience. In addition, JD.com also launched a series of services around the diverse needs of Huanxinjia during the 618 period, including joint electronic locks, lighting, and kitchenware brand offline stores to achieve same-day purchases and hourly delivery. The integration of installation and installation services, and the launch of free design VR model room services in conjunction with leading home appliance brands, allow consumers to have an ideal quality of life in a more efficient, affordable, and worry-free way.

