Jingdong buys medicines to issue coupons worth 100 million yuan for 1 cent, and you can get free shipping for commonly used medicines for colds and fevers

Jingdong buys medicines to issue coupons worth 100 million yuan for 1 cent, and you can get free shipping for commonly used medicines for colds and fevers-Qianlong.com.cn

Source Title: JD Buying Medicines Issues 100 Million Coupons Worth 100 Million Dollars, You Can Receive Free Shipping For Cold And Fever Medicines For 1 Cent

In order to better help everyone cope with the “Er Yang”, JD.com recently launched the “National Caring Activity” and distributed “Er Yang” consumer coupons worth 100 million yuan. Antipyretics such as fen and acetaminophen, as well as protective equipment such as masks and antigens.

After three years of the epidemic, I believe that many people have developed the habit of keeping cold medicine and antipyretics at home. Recently, many people have begun to plan to stock up on medicines in advance to deal with the risk of “two positives” in time. In order to allow everyone to prepare medicines and protective equipment conveniently with “almost no money”, from May 30th to June 30th, just open the Jingdong APP, enter the “see a doctor and buy medicine” channel, click “1 point “Free postage” goes directly to the event page, no need to collect coupons, just select the desired product, pay 1 cent and you can get home with free postage.

image.png

It is understood that JD.com has issued a total of 100 million yuan worth of “Coping with Eryang” consumer coupons this time. The products covered by the discount coupons include ibuprofen, acetaminophen and other cold and fever medicines, as well as masks, antigens, etc. And other protective equipment. Each user can participate once and receive a product during the event.

Jingdong buys medicine to remind everyone that although the symptoms of “two yang” are generally mild, they should not relax their vigilance. In addition to preparing commonly used medicines, more attention should be paid to the health status and daily protection of the elderly and patients with underlying diseases, so as to protect the health of the whole family.

Disclaimer: The purpose of reposting this article on this website is to provide readers with more information, and the content involved does not constitute investment or consumption advice. If you have any questions about the facts of the article, please check with the relevant parties. The opinions of the article are not the opinions of this website, and are for readers’ reference only.

