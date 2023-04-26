Home » Jinjiang was once again awarded the “China Express Demonstration City”-Minnan.com
Jinjiang was once again awarded the "China Express Demonstration City"

A few days ago, the State Post Bureau announced the selection results of the third batch of “China Express Demonstration Cities”.

In 2019, Jinjiang was awarded the “China Express Demonstration City” for the first time, and it is also the first county-level city to be awarded the “China Express Demonstration City”. In recent years, Jinjiang’s express delivery industry has continuously stimulated new momentum. In 2021, the business volume will exceed 1 billion pieces for the first time, doubling from 2019. 9 major brand express delivery provincial or regional headquarters, 16 distribution centers with an average daily handling capacity of more than 100,000 pieces, and 24 legal person express delivery companies have taken root in Jinjiang. Their businesses include express delivery distribution, e-commerce warehousing, cold chain transportation, Various elements and functions such as cross-border delivery have built a complete express delivery product system.

In addition, taking the towns and streets where the express delivery distribution center gathers as the core area, Jinjiang promotes the construction of a modern industrial collaboration and a smart logistics industrial base integrating industry and city. Among them, there are 10 express delivery projects with a total investment of 2.425 billion yuan, which has formed a converged smart distribution An express industry cluster with various elements such as warehousing, distribution, packaging, cold chain, cross-border, air freight, and medicine. Sea, land, air, iron and mail resources are gathered together, and Jinjiang has built “one bureau, one center, three warehouses and two channels”. Quanzhou Jinjiang International Airport has 6 SF all-cargo aircrafts, and the service “Made in Jinjiang” and high-quality agricultural products are rapidly spreading to the whole country and even the world.

(Reporter Zeng Xiaofeng and correspondent Zhuang Ziyu)

Original title: Jinjiang was once again awarded the “China Express Demonstration City”

