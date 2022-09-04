Home Business Jintan Branch of China (Changzhou) Intellectual Property Protection Center was established
Jintan Branch of China (Changzhou) Intellectual Property Protection Center was established

Jintan Branch of China (Changzhou) Intellectual Property Protection Center was established
On September 1, the Jintan branch of China (Changzhou) Intellectual Property Protection Center was established, which is also the first local intellectual property protection branch in Changzhou to run.
Jintan District has made remarkable achievements in intellectual property work in recent years. In 2021, 5,202 patents were authorized, a year-on-year increase of 61.85%; 402 invention patents were authorized, a year-on-year increase of 179.17%; the total number of valid inventions reached 1,435, a year-on-year increase of 31.53%. Jintan Economic Development Zone passed the acceptance of the national intellectual property demonstration park and was approved to build the provincial power battery industry intellectual property operation center. In the first half of this year, Jintan District has newly added 429 valid invention patents, achieving 113% of the annual target. The growth rate of invention patent applications and authorization ranks first in Changzhou.
Focusing on cultivating high-value patents, cultivating characteristic brands, promoting the implementation of intellectual property standards, and promoting intellectual property services, Jintan District has issued a total of nearly 4 million yuan in various intellectual property awards. Since April last year, it has cooperated with China (Changzhou) Intellectual Property Protection Center, and has provided enterprises with more than 230 rapid patent authorizations, allowing enterprises to take the lead in market competition.
China (Changzhou) Intellectual Property Protection Center was approved for establishment in December 2016. It is the first service institution in the country that has been approved by the State Intellectual Property Office to carry out intellectual property protection around high-tech industries.

