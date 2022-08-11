Home Business J&J stops the production of its talc from 2023, the lawsuits weigh
Johnson & Johnson has decided to stop the production of its baby powder from 2023. A decision that is part of more than 40,000 lawsuits accusing the product of causing cancer due to the presence of asbestos. The American giant of pharmaceuticals and personal care products opts to promote a powder based on cornstarch, already launched on the American and Canadian markets. “We continue to evaluate and optimize our portfolio to be better positioned for long-term growth. This transition will help streamline our product offering,” says the company, reiterating that it continues to believe its traditional talcum powder is safe.

