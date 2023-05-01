JLR, 17 billion for e-cars but hides Land Rover

Listen to the audio version of the article

A push towards electrification and a radical change in the strategy on individual brands. The Jaguar Land Rover group, led by the new CEO Adrian Mardell, has decided to invest another 17 billion euros over the next 5 years to reaffirm the commitment made 2 years ago with the Reimagine strategy (electric only in 2030 and carbon neutral by 2039 ). But that’s not all: Jaguar Land Rover, born in 2008 with the aggregation of the two former Ford brands under the control of the Indian Tata Motors, simply becomes JLR and the revolution doesn’t end there because the top management of the group have invented the House of Brands which contains the Range Rover and Jaguar marques. To these are added 2 new sub-brands: Defender and Discovery which from models are promoted to real brands.

All clear? No, not at all because an important piece is missing from this naming operation: Land Rover, a brand with 75 years of history which is in fact hidden in an English fog. Of course, a reorganization of the naming was in order but from here to hide an iconic brand, a symbol of super off-road automotive engineering, to get “above and beyond” there is a lot. And the role, even visual, of the mythical green oval in this “fog of Gaydon” made more spent by smoky formula concepts such as “modern luxury” is not even clear.

With the new investments, the group is taking a step forward towards lithium-ion mobility: the Halewood plant (United Kingdom) will be a production plant for fully electric units and the EMA (Electrified Modular Architecture) architecture will be destined for SUVs of medium size purely electric. The MLA (Modular Longitudinal Architecture) architecture on which the Range Rover and Range Rover Sport are built has also been confirmed, offering variants with internal combustion engine (ICE), Hybrid and BEV (Battery Electric Vehicle).

Other production centers will also be renewed: the Engine Manufacturing Center in Wolverhampton, which currently manufactures Ingenium internal combustion engines, will produce electric propulsion units and battery packs. As a testament to this transformation, the center will be renamed the Electric Propulsion Manufacturing Centre.

Finally, with the presentation of the new roadmap, Jaguar Land Rover has confirmed that, starting from the end of this year, orders for the electric Range Rover will open (launch expected in 2025 and will be built in Halewood). While the first of the three Jaguars will be a 4-door GT built in Solihull on the unprecedented JEA architecture. The strong point of the Jaguar models will be the design, but obviously without neglecting performance: a higher power than any other previous model, a range of up to 700 km and with prices starting from 110 thousand euros.