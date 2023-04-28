Joachim Schumacher new DEG Managing Director | press portal

DEG – German investment and development company

Change in the DEG management on May 1st, 2023

Philipp Kreutz retired

Schumacher has worked for DEG since 2002

On May 1st, 2023, Joachim Schumacher will join the management board of DEG – Deutsche Investitions- und Entwicklungsgesellschaft mbH. He succeeds Philipp Kreutz, who is retiring as planned on April 30, 2023 after 15 years as DEG Managing Director. Joachim Schumacher worked at DEG, a subsidiary of KfW, from 2002 to 2021 and has extensive experience in the international financing business. Most recently, the 48-year-old was responsible for implementing Germany’s financial cooperation in the areas of climate, sustainability and energy in East and Southeast Asia at KfW Development Bank. In November 2022, KfW appointed him to the DEG management board as a shareholder of DEG. He will take over responsibility for back office and digitization from Philipp Kreutz. Joachim Schumacher joined DEG in 2002 and held various management positions there. Among other things, he was division manager for business in Africa and Latin America and, as division manager, was responsible for credit risk management at DEG. From 2008 to 2012, Schumacher headed the Private Equity & Funds department. Joachim Schumacher completed his studies in business administration at the University of Cologne. He is a CFA® charterholder and completed the Wharton Business School Executive Development Program. The three-man management team of DEG also includes Roland Siller as CEO and Monika Beck, who is responsible for DEG’s market areas.

