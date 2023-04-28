Home » Joachim Schumacher new DEG Managing Director | press portal
Business

Joachim Schumacher new DEG Managing Director | press portal

by admin
Joachim Schumacher new DEG Managing Director | press portal

DEG – German investment and development company

Cologne (ots)

  • Change in the DEG management on May 1st, 2023
  • Philipp Kreutz retired
  • Schumacher has worked for DEG since 2002

On May 1st, 2023, Joachim Schumacher will join the management board of DEG – Deutsche Investitions- und Entwicklungsgesellschaft mbH. He succeeds Philipp Kreutz, who is retiring as planned on April 30, 2023 after 15 years as DEG Managing Director. Joachim Schumacher worked at DEG, a subsidiary of KfW, from 2002 to 2021 and has extensive experience in the international financing business. Most recently, the 48-year-old was responsible for implementing Germany’s financial cooperation in the areas of climate, sustainability and energy in East and Southeast Asia at KfW Development Bank. In November 2022, KfW appointed him to the DEG management board as a shareholder of DEG. He will take over responsibility for back office and digitization from Philipp Kreutz. Joachim Schumacher joined DEG in 2002 and held various management positions there. Among other things, he was division manager for business in Africa and Latin America and, as division manager, was responsible for credit risk management at DEG. From 2008 to 2012, Schumacher headed the Private Equity & Funds department. Joachim Schumacher completed his studies in business administration at the University of Cologne. He is a CFA® charterholder and completed the Wharton Business School Executive Development Program. The three-man management team of DEG also includes Roland Siller as CEO and Monika Beck, who is responsible for DEG’s market areas.

Pictures and CVs of the DEG management can be found at www.deginvest.de.

See also  UK GDP growth in 2021 will reach 7.5%, the largest increase since World War II | Morning Post

Press contact:

Anja Strautz
deputy press secretary

Tel.: +49 221 4986 1474
mailto:[email protected]

Original content from: DEG – German investment and development company, transmitted by news aktuell

You may also like

EU stock exchanges pull the brakes, Milan the...

Anchor the goal of struggle, carry out the...

More than 500 implementing decrees are missing: more...

YouGov Study: Paper and office still belong together:...

Today’s Stock Exchanges, April 28th. Positive EU price...

“We could paralyze the railway for weeks”

Resolution 13 of 04/24/2023 – Approval of the...

Golem.de: IT news for professionals

The bankers sink Piazza Affari. Waiting for Istat...

The Political Bureau of the Central Committee of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy