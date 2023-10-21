Job cuts in Switzerland – News

Contents

In the long term, Swiss industry has grown. Nevertheless, some companies have to cut staff.

Whether for bicycles or textile machines: “The market situation is currently difficult.” This is how the e-bike manufacturer Flyer and the textile machine manufacturer Rieter justify their job cuts.

But despite the similar wording: the causes are not entirely comparable. The e-bike manufacturer Flyer, for example, suddenly sold a lot of bikes during the pandemic and ramped up production, but now demand is leveling off. Jobs are being cut again. This is a correction.

Our most important sales markets, Germany, Europe, the USA and China, are in recession. This hits our industry hard, which exports 80 percent of goods.

Rieter, in turn, does not supply end consumers, but rather, for example, textile factories in China or Turkey. The economic situation is tense in both countries and orders are only coming in sparsely. The fixed costs, especially in administration, have become too high. Other companies are also taking the red pencil, for different reasons.

Dependence on foreign countries

There are few similarities – the most common being that the companies mostly depend on demand abroad. As director of the Swissmem industry association, Stefan Brupbacher represents the mechanical, electrical and metal industries. He says: “The first common denominator is that our most important sales markets, Germany, Europe in general, the USA and China, are in an industrial recession. This hits our industry hard, which exports 80 percent of goods.”

Legend: Job cuts in industry: The reasons for this are different. Keystone/Alessandro della Bella

In the spring, in the second quarter, the order situation collapsed significantly and the forecasts are cautious. There are also further uncertainties. “The second common denominator is that our companies are struggling with difficult conditions: a massively rising franc, a shortage of skilled workers, more and more regulation, and uncertainty with Europe.” Companies are currently calculating cautiously.

We have more net industrial jobs than 20 years ago.

Nevertheless, the industry is well positioned. Companies are cutting jobs. But in good times they hire employees again. Companies act flexibly. “This flexibility has meant that, despite the structural change, we have more industrial jobs than 20 years ago, with 330,000 net employees and 20,000 apprentices,” says Brupbacher.

Mining and searching are balanced

Over a longer period of time, the industry has grown. And many companies are currently desperately looking for staff despite the harsh climate because they produce specialized, sought-after niche products, for example for aviation.

According to evaluations by the major bank UBS, companies that are increasing their workforce and those that are reducing their workforce have been in balance for months. Employment is robust and companies have been more likely to hire staff again, especially in the last few weeks. Yves Defferrard, head of the industrial sector at the Unia union, also says this, despite uncertain times.

The companies that recently had to lay off staff are currently not seen as harbingers of a major crisis.

Echo of time from October 20th, 2023, 6 p.m.; kobt

