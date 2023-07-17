Imagine you are applying for a new job, are asked for an interview – and start by talking to a computer. You’re sitting in front of your laptop, your hair is combed, you’re looking at the camera, and the first question appears on the screen: “Why do you want to work for our company?”

You take a breath, smile and express your motives as firmly as possible. “Are you a team player?” the machine wants to know next. “Describe a failure in your life and what lessons you learned from it.”

An algorithm will evaluate the answers. Points will be awarded for the competences measured and “soft skills” such as communication skills, team spirit or initiative. The evaluation of the machine will help decide whether you get rejected or make it into the next round of applicants.

future music? no way. According to its own statements, the American platform HireVue alone has transmitted 35 million video interviews so far. Customers include Mercedes-Benz USA, the consumer goods group Unilever and the temporary employment agency Randstad.

These can book certain evaluation modules for the video calls. However, what exactly is analyzed and how the technology of facial expressions, gestures and choice of words infers certain properties is a trade secret. Even the programmers may not know for sure, because artificial intelligence is a self-learning system that is constantly being fed with new data.

alternative necessary

In the USA, the technology offered by companies such as HireVue, MyInterview or Retorio is already being used by thousands of companies. And in Germany, too, there are the first candidate interviews using artificial intelligence.

The Berlin lawyer Kathrin Schürmann, who specializes in IT and data protection law, can confirm this. For companies that she is not allowed to name as her clients, she checked whether their use of the technology was legal and came to the conclusion: “Within certain limits, AI-supported video interviews of candidates are also legal in Germany.”

This framework is regulated in the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and soon also in the EU AI Act. “For applicants, the use of an AI tool like HireVue must already be voluntary and made transparent by the potential employer,” explains Schürmann.

For example, if you don’t want to have an AI-based video call and have it recorded, you have to get another opportunity to introduce yourself. And it must be disclosed which points are evaluated by the artificial intelligence. Although transparency is relative here, says Schürmann. Too many details, even publishing entire programming codes, would probably confuse the job aspirants.

All of this applies when technology only prepares decisions, but a human being has the last word. According to the GDPR, if an AI makes the choice of acceptance or rejection independently, this is an “automated individual decision” for which particularly strict rules apply.

That could be one reason why Mercedes-Benz emphasized when asked: “Recruitment decisions are always made by people here.” Basically, “various IT tools are used to support the selection of candidates”.

And yes: “The HireVue software is in use at Mercedes-Benz USA and Mercedes-Benz Canada.” For which positions exactly? Why not in Germany? What other IT applications are used? “Please understand that we do not comment on further details,” it says.

After all, it’s about employers’ rights in Germany too. And in this country, people are often particularly skeptical about new technology. If used correctly, it could definitely improve application processes and make the selection fairer and more diverse. A look at the executive boards of the German Dax companies shows that people are prejudiced in their personnel decisions and like to look for people like them: the vast majority of older German men sit there.

“Discriminatory decisions have been made on the labor market for decades,” says labor market economist Philipp Seegers. He received his doctorate from the Maastricht Research Institute on the subject of study decisions and their consequences for employability and founded the company Candidate Select in 2016 with two fellow students.

This uses algorithms to make final grades at different universities and in different subjects comparable for employers. Is a top graduate from the lesser-known University of Siegen perhaps more promising than someone who graduated from an elite university with an average grade?

In order to answer such questions, Candidate Select evaluates huge amounts of anonymous data worldwide, combining final grades from various courses and universities with the results of intelligence and personality tests. The result is statements like: An engineer from the Technical University of Munich with a final grade of 2 is one of the top six percent of talented people in Germany.

Many online coaches

The results of studies that validate the models can be viewed by anyone interested. Candidate Select currently has 20 customers in Germany, including the aircraft manufacturer Airbus, Deutsche Telekom, the car manufacturer Porsche and the chemical group Evonic.

The companies agree to being named on the Candidate Select website – probably also because this is scientifically tested software that per se only has an assistant function for human personnel decision-makers.

This is not necessarily the case with other selection tools powered by artificial intelligence. In 2021, for example, the German AI pioneer Precire, founded in 2012, had to file for bankruptcy. He wanted to use language analysis to determine suitability for certain jobs, but received poor ratings in scientific evaluations.

Candidate Select founder Seegers is also skeptical about video selection processes like HireVue from the USA. “It has been proven that voice aptitude diagnostics have not worked well so far. When it comes to evaluating gestures, there is still no convincing scientific evidence,” he says.

Ultimately, any AI is only as good and objective as the data it is fed with. A well-founded evaluation of the new platforms is actually difficult, since the program codes and the resulting selection recommendations are not public.

However, this does not prevent candidates in the USA from adapting to the new technology. Numerous coaches offer their help for video interviews on the Internet and on YouTube. A list of tips for a selection interview with the machine can also be found on the website of the renowned US university Duke University.

“Practice speaking directly into the camera beforehand,” it says. “Try to give structured and consistent answers and make the connection to what will make you successful in the job.” And don’t forget: “Always stay natural and speak slowly.”

