The Berlin startup Medwing has collected another eight-digit investment. The founders want to use the money to break even.

Johannes Roggendorf (left) and Timo Fischer founded Medwing in 2017. Medwing

In a new round of financing, the Berlin startup Medwing has collected another eight-figure investment. A total of 44 million euros ($47 million) was raised from existing and new shareholders in a Series C round, as reported by the US news portal Techcrunch.

The existing investors Quadrille, Cathay Innovation, Northzone, Cherry Ventures and Atlantic Labs as well as Hambro Perks and SVB Capital, the VC branch of the Silicon Valley Bank, which collapsed a few days ago, participated in the financing round. However, according to information from Techcrunch, the bankruptcy of the US bank should not have any impact on the investment in Medwing.

The company, founded in 2017 by Johannes Roggendorf and Timo Fischer, offers jobs in nursing and other healthcare professions via an online platform. So far, the portal can be accessed in Germany and Great Britain and claims to have registered around 500,000 specialists and more than 5,000 employers from the healthcare sector.

read too How the million-funded Medwing wants to improve care health/medwing-pflege-hr-portraet/”>

In previous financing rounds, the founders had already collected a total of 43 million euros, including 28 million euros in a Series B round in May 2020. According to TechCrunch, the start-up wants to use the fresh money to expand further in the European market in the long term.

First of all, however, the goal is to become profitable with the existing business in Germany and Great Britain by the end of the year. “At the moment we are concentrating on these two countries,” said founder Johannes Roggendorf to the news portal. “Ultimately, however, this is a global problem that we are solving.”

read too Doctors startup Doctorly fetches ten million – this pitch deck helped health/doctorly-praxis-software-series-a-pitchdeck-a/”>