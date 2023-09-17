Job search made easy? – AI can be helpful when writing applications – News

Contents

ChatGPT can help with the motivation letter – but that alone by no means guarantees success in employment.

Anyone looking for a job knows the procedure: simply submitting a CV is not enough; a so-called letter of motivation is usually required. In the letter, the candidate should explain why they are applying for the position.

Well-versed, if somewhat boring, text

The experiment shows whether a text robot like ChatGPT can help: We are looking for an accountant – one with the usual qualifications for such a position, i.e. business training, experience, knowledge of the relevant computer programs.

An experiment shows that ChatGPT can create a flawless letter of motivation using just these few keywords from the job advertisement. The text robot constructs sentences like: “My professional career and training have optimally prepared me for this position. (…) My qualifications form a solid basis for the requirements of your job advertisement.”

The text robot also creates passages with skills and strengths. All of this is true, but it sounds a bit boring.

ChatGPT alone is not enough

Experts advise against submitting such a text directly as an application. Nevertheless, it makes sense to work with ChatGPT. “However, we recommend carefully personalizing the letters of motivation,” says Fabian Boller, media officer at the Zurich Office for Economic Affairs, which is responsible for the RAV regional employment centers.

This would ensure the quality and individuality of the applicant. The letter of motivation written by the text robot should be made more precise and concrete with your own thoughts.

People who are not used to writing can use ChatGPT to create a certain text framework.

It also works the other way around: the text robot can edit a specially written letter. That makes sense, says Martin Meyer, head of the job agency Adecco in German-speaking Switzerland. “People who are not used to writing can use ChatGPT to create a certain text framework,” says Meyer. Bumpy sentences are repaired or typographical errors are corrected.

AI helps with successful applications

An expert report from researchers at the US business school MIT shows that AI is effective as a writing aid: job seekers whose writing was improved with the help of artificial intelligence were more likely to be shortlisted and were hired more often.

A flawless motivational text can certainly be a first step in – but only for those who already have the right CV. Meyer explains that the interview would be conducted based on previous experience, not based on what was written in the letter.

People decide about success

The CV plays a more important role. “We go into more detail about the CV during the interview to find out why the applicant is looking for a new position and what her motivation is,” says Meyer, describing the procedure.

People are hired based on their skills – but often fired based on their behavior.

Nice words on paper are not nearly enough to get hired. Because in the end it’s about people, emphasizes Meyer from Adecco: “At the end of the day, people are hired because of their skills – but often fired because of their behavior. To this day, no machine can figure that out.”

ChatGPT can definitely be a helper, a modern tool when looking for a job. But nothing more.

