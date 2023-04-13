The job portal Indeed has counted how many jobs are available at Deutschland 32 Unicorns. Who is asked? What do you have to be able to do? Where are there currently no opportunities?

So what now: a shortage of skilled workers or mass layoffs? The startup scene experiences both at the same time. Catherine McQueen/ Getty

Nothing is as constant as change. Wisdom is 2,500 years old and never gets old. On the one hand, the start-up scene is going through hard times, many companies have to lay off many people. On the other hand, the scene continues to suffer from a shortage of skilled workers, with many companies hiring many people. The job portal Indeed closely follows the developments on the job market and once analyzed what it looks like in Germany’s 32 unicorns in particular, those startups whose valuation is above the billion dollar mark.

What is clear here is above all else and not at all surprising: in the face of a lack of financing rounds, start-ups and scale-ups are acting more cautiously when it comes to hiring new staff. The number of Unicorn jobs currently advertised on Indeed is a whopping 54 percent below the peak of 2,348 jobs recorded in April 2022

Zero jobs at Tier

According to Indeed, two unicorns no longer hire new people at all. On the one hand, the Munich company Commercetools has imposed a hiring freeze on itself, on the other hand, the Berlin mobility startup Tier. As reported by Gründerszene, there have been four rounds of redundancies at the company and its associated companies in the past six months. The company justified this step as a reaction to the deterioration in the economic climate with its rapid increases in interest rates and inflation. Company founder Lawrence Leuschner wrote in a lengthy email to his workforce at the start of the year that Tier had “completed a huge pivot of our strategy” from an all-for-growth mode to a “profitability-pre- all-thinking”. “It’s a busy period at the moment, but I’m optimistic about the new year,” concluded the CEO. The number of advertised positions at the logistics company Sennder and the vertical farming unicorn Infam also fell by more than eighty percent.

181 jobs at Flix

On the other hand, the development at another mobility startup is quite the opposite: Indeed reports that there are currently 181 vacancies in Germany at the Munich-based company Flix. There is also a lot to do at HR unicorn Personio, where 92 positions are currently vacant, 27.8 percent more than in January. As Gründerszene reported in January, the signs in Hanno Renner’s company are pointing to an IPO: “We want to exist as an independent, sustainable company in the long term and not sell on the private market,” said the founder in an interview at the time. And in order to be able to guarantee the financing for this, going public is the right step. He plans to make his share debut at the end of 2024 at the earliest – and in 2027 at the latest. According to Indeed, the Berlin solar company Enpal, where 87 new people are currently being sought, comes in third place among the scaleups that are looking.

Which skills are in demand?

The idea study also reveals a few trends as to which qualifications are currently more in demand than others. Demand in the finance sector has grown significantly. And that too: 60 percent more jobs are open in HR. This can certainly be seen in direct connection with the current waves of layoffs in the startup industry. On the one hand, this can indicate that companies see better times ahead and are preparing to set the course for growth again and recruit new staff. When the time comes, they need a sufficient number of recruits for this. On the other hand, the area of ​​human resources seems to be important to many because a strong people team can ensure that the atmosphere and culture are maintained after rounds of redundancies.

Nevertheless, the lean times are not over yet, which can be seen from the fact that young people are currently much more in demand than seniors: Indeed reports that the number of internship positions has risen by around 20 percent, while positions in management management have fallen noticeably.