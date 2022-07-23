In the first six months of 2022, approximately 230,000 employee jobs were created net of seasonal factors, almost 100,000 more than in the same period of 2019, a year of employment expansion not affected by the pandemic and by the extraordinary measures adopted to make them front. And what emerges from the Note “The labor market: data and analysis” of July 2022, drawn up jointly by the Ministry of Labor and Social Policies, the Bank of Italy and the National Agency for Active Labor Policies (ANPAL ).

However, signs of a slowdown emerged in the two months of May-June, more marked in construction, trade and tourism. In these last two sectors, the new job positions created since the beginning of the year were in any case higher than those of the same period of 2019.