The Italian labor market is in turmoil with 504,000 workers sought by companies in January and 1.3 million for the first quarter of the year. 46,000 more hires than in January 2022 (+10.1%) and +149,000 hires (+12.9%) taking the entire quarter as a reference. The job demand expected at the beginning of the year is above the pre-Covid levels and marks a +14.0% (+62,000 hires) compared to January 2019. Manufacturing leads the job demand with an increase on an annual basis by 17.8% (+19 thousand hirings) Followed by tourism (+10 thousand units; +21.0%), operational support services for businesses and individuals (+7 thousand; +17.7%) and personal services (+7 thousand; +12.9%). The difficulty of finding it rises to 46.5% (+7 percentage points compared to a year ago) which stands at 66% for managerial figures and is close to 62% for skilled workers. Outlining this scenario is the Bulletin of the Excelsior information system, created by Unioncamere and Anpal.

In January, the industry is planning 174,000 hires. Construction companies (51,000 entries) are looking for personnel, followed by mechatronics companies with 34,000 entries and metallurgical and metal products companies that plan 27,000 entries. The services plan to hire 330,000 workers: the greatest job opportunities are offered by services to people looking for 64,000 profiles, followed by commerce (60,000) and tourism (58,000).