Jobs, here is the portal that will meet requests and offers

Is called “Information system for social and work inclusion” the new platform introduced by the Labor decree (article 5), with the ambitious challenge of starting to attack a mismatch between supply and demand that now affects almost one job out of two. The goal of Siisl is interoperability, i.e. creating a communication system between regions, municipalities, employment agencies and competent ministries to make the databases of subjects accredited to the social and labor system communicate with each other, after the many announcements made over the years and still never made.

The platform, they explain from the ministry led by Marina Calderone, was created to respond to a contingent need: the implementation of the new regulations on the Inclusion Allowance and Support for training and work (which will replace the Citizenship Income). However, the Ministry of Labor has a broader project in mind with an evolutionary approach, also with respect to infrastructure: today a non-fractional IT architecture that speeds up the taking charge of the beneficiaries of the new tools envisaged by the Labor decree; tomorrow a system capable of responding to the contemporary labor market as a whole, with the possibility of personalizing availability also at a geographical level. The data of the people registered on the platform, after authorisation, will be visible throughout the national territory and can be consulted by all accredited subjects, who will thus be able to intercept the skills they need.

Siis operational in September

The details on the technical level of activation and interoperability of the platforms, the methods of selective access to information and the data retention times will be the subject of implementing measures. The technical table, the ministerial offices confirm, is already operational to compress times, close the test phase during the summer and, in September, give operators the possibility to use Siisl for the registration of the digital activation agreements envisaged by the decree Work. There are 400 thousand registrations estimated by the end of 2023, indicatively among those who will be able to access the Support for training and work according to the requirements of the May 1 decree.

The application will be submitted electronically to the INPS and, after verification of the requirements, the person will be invited to register with Siisl, independently online or by going to an employment center or a Caf. To proceed with the sending, it will be necessary to issue the declaration of immediate availability to work and the authorization to transmit one’s data to employment centres, employment agencies and authorized intermediaries as well as accredited employment services. Without the infrastructural (and territorial) limits present today. This first quantitative profiling, called digital activation pact, provides information to direct the person to an active policy or, if there are already suitable skills, to applying for job offers.

If training is necessary, a second qualitative assessment will allow for the personalized service pact to be reached, thanks to which the employment center or the agency accredited by the Region will identify the course that best matches skills and aspirations. Obviously also by leveraging the training opportunities included in the Gol Programme, whose data on ongoing projects will flow into the platform at the very moment in which interoperability starts. The platform will always keep track of course attendance, delivered by a public or private entity accredited by regional systems, joint inter-professional funds and bilateral bodies. The personal profile will thus be updated each time the indicated training or work activation project is completed. Telematics may also be the confirmation of the frequency that each beneficiary will have to send, at least every ninety days, to the service to which he has applied.